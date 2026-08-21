A bizarre scene in Kerala’s Kottayam has gone viral after a driver allegedly fell asleep inside his car after stopping it in the middle of a busy road, disrupting traffic and baffling commuters.

A bizarre incident from Kerala’s Kottayam has gone viral after a driver allegedly stopped his car in the middle of a busy road and fell asleep, leaving commuters puzzled and causing a major traffic disruption.

Car Stops in Middle of Busy Road

The incident took place on the Athirampuzha–Ettumanoor Road on August 19. According to reports, the car was left standing in the middle of the road while the driver appeared to be fast asleep inside.

The unusual sight quickly attracted the attention of local residents and commuters. With the vehicle blocking the road, traffic began piling up and the situation soon turned into a major inconvenience for people travelling through the area.

Locals Wake Sleeping Driver

Initially, some locals reportedly suspected that the driver might have suffered a medical emergency. However, when they checked the vehicle, they found the man sleeping inside.

Reports said alcohol bottles and soda were found inside the car, leading to suspicion that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Locals eventually managed to wake him by shaking the vehicle.

According to a Kerala Vision News report, the driver has been identified as Jobin C. John. Police registered a case alleging drunk driving and causing a traffic obstruction.

Video Leaves Internet Stunned

A video of the bizarre incident has now spread rapidly across social media, with users reacting to the unusual way the traffic jam was caused.

The incident has also triggered renewed conversations around responsible driving and the dangers of consuming alcohol before getting behind the wheel. While the episode may appear bizarre, parking a vehicle in the middle of a busy road can create serious risks for other motorists and pedestrians.

The viral footage has left many viewers wondering how the driver could sleep so peacefully while an entire road was struggling to move around his car.