A driver caused a massive traffic jam on Kottayam’s Athirampuzha-Ettumanoor Road after parking his car in the middle of the road to nap. Police found him reportedly inebriated and fast asleep before taking him into custody.

A bizarre yet hilarious incident took place in Kottayam’s Ettumanoor, where a driver caused massive traffic disruption after parking his car right in the middle of a busy road to take a nap on Athirampuzha-Ettumanoor Road on Wednesday, August 19.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially Instagram, the people were seen gathered around the stationary vehicle and shaking the car to check on the driver's condition, only to find that he was in deep sleep and completely unfazed by the commotion he had caused. Since the car was parked in the middle of the road, it obstructed the movement of other vehicles and caused a significant traffic jam.

Athirampuzha Ettumanoor Road is known for its heavy traffic during peak hours, and the sudden obstruction left commuters stranded, and vehicles were struggling to navigate around the stranded vehicle until law enforcement intervened to clear the road.

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How Did the Bizarre Incident Unfold?

Athirampuzha Palli Junction, which comes under the limits of the Ettumanoor police station, witnessed chaotic scenes during the evening rush hour as motorists wondered why a vehicle had abruptly halted on the active lane.

The public, who spotted a red car parked right in the middle of the road, initially rushed over, fearing that the driver had suffered a medical emergency or suddenly fallen unconscious. In a viral video, people were seen shaking the vehicle from both sides to wake him up, but the man did not respond as he was fast asleep with an earphone plugged into one of his ears.

After the police arrived at the scene, it was reportedly discovered that the driver was in an inebriated state and thus fell asleep behind the wheel, leading officers to take both the driver and the vehicle into custody.

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According to local reports, the driver has been identified as Jobin Johny, a native of Kangazha, which is located in the Kottayam district, and further legal procedures are underway as police investigate the incident.

The Ettumanoor police have registered a case against Jobin for driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing traffic, with further legal proceedings underway.

The Drink and Driving Cases in Kerala

The recent incident of a driver falling asleep behind the wheel in the middle of a busy thoroughfare at Athirampuzha Palli Junction has once again put the spotlight on the growing concerns surrounding drunk driving and road safety across Kerala.

Over the last several years, the state of Kerala has witnessed persistent concerns over road safety, with rash and drunk driving continuing to pose serious risks to motorists and pedestrians. In 2025, Kerala recorded more than 1 crore traffic violations, while officials have repeatedly intensified enforcement against drunk driving and other dangerous road offences.

Last year, Kochi recorded 1,766 drunk-driving cases, a sharp decline from 5,422 cases in 2024 and 29,313 in 2023, according to police records. However, districts like Ernakulum, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode continued to witness drink-and-drive cases. In February this year, Thiruvananthapuram City Police booked 124 cases during a night inspection drive, including cases related to drunk driving and traffic obstruction.

The drink-and -drive cases in Kerala, especially in urban centers and major districts, continue to prompt strict monitoring and frequent special enforcement drives by law enforcement agencies.

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