YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the 2025 DSC exam. He claimed 372 teacher jobs were given under the sports quota without candidates taking the exam, using certificates from TDP-linked associations.

Jagan Alleges Unprecedented Irregularities in Teacher Recruitment

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the 2025 District Selection Committee (DSC) examination and teacher recruitment process, claiming that candidates were appointed as teachers without appearing for the exam.

Addressing the issue in Tadepalli, Jagan Reddy said that a Government Order (GO) was issued granting jobs under the sports quota, with candidates not required to take the DSC exam. "Incidents of irregularities and paper leaks have come to light regarding the 2025 DSC examination, teacher recruitment exams, and hiring drives. An unprecedented situation has arisen in the country's history, characterised by two key developments. First, a minister issued a Government Order (GO) granting jobs under the sports quota--positions for which candidates were not required to take the DSC exam, qualify, or even appear for a test. Never before in the history of the country--or perhaps this state--has a candidate been appointed as a teacher without taking the DSC exam. This is the first time such a thing has happened," the YSRCP chief told reporters.

'TDP-Linked Officials Issued Certificates for Sports Quota Jobs'

He further alleged that 372 teacher jobs were given under the sports quota without candidates appearing for or qualifying in the DSC examination. Jagan alleged that participation certificates were used for appointment and candidates were not required to have won medals.

He further alleged that the authorities issuing and ratifying these certificates included office-bearers of sports associations who were linked to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP). "The people who were giving the certificates, issuing the certificates, like the Softball Association Chairman, are none other than a Telugu Desam Party MLA. He is the one who ratifies and gives certificates," Jagan alleged. He also alleged that the Judo Association chairman was a close relative of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh and the Visakhapatnam MP, and claimed that such association chairmen were involved in ratifying and issuing the certificates.

'Government Avoiding Discussion, Flawed Process'

Meanwhile, Jagan said that irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process were clearly evident and accused the state government of refusing to acknowledge the alleged mistakes. Jagan added that the government is willing to discuss the issue in the Legislative Assembly but is avoiding a discussion in the Legislative Council, where Opposition members could raise questions over the alleged irregularities. He claimed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was apprehensive about the Opposition highlighting the alleged mistakes in the recruitment process.

Jagan also questioned Education Minister Nara Lokesh's claim that there was nothing wrong with assigning both the responsibility of preparing the DSC question paper and conducting the examinations to the same officer. "In the history of AP DSC recruitments, the two responsibilities were never entrusted to the same individual. Assigning both responsibilities to one person laid the foundation for the irregularities," Jagan said.

The allegations come amid a broader Opposition campaign over the conduct of the DSC recruitment examination and appointments in the state. (ANI)