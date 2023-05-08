Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Boat owner Nasser's vehicle seized in Kochi

    The vehicle was found during the police vehicle inspection. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 8, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Kochi: The vehicle of the boat owner Nasser, who was gone into hiding after the tragic accident, was seized in Ernakulam on Monday. The vehicle was found during the police vehicle inspection. 

    Also read: Kerala Boat Tragedy: CM Vijayan orders judicial inquiry; Announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

    During the inspection at Palarivattom in Ernakulam, the police found the vehicle with Nasser's relatives. It is believed that Nasser may surrender at any station in Ernakulam. The four relatives who were in the vehicle are now in police custody.

    A case has been registered against Nasser on charges of murder. He went into hiding after the accident yesterday.

    Meanwhile, Retired Justice Narayana Kurup has slammed the state government for negligence. Kurup chaired the judicial commission that investigated the Kumarakom boat disaster in 2002. He claimed that the report's key recommendation—that a safety commissioner be appointed in the state for water transportation—was disregarded by the government.

    Kurup said that it is sad that nothing is learned from tragedies. The Motor Vehicles Department slaps fine when we modify our automobiles, but no action is taken against such kinds of boats before allowing them to venture into the waters. 

    The boat was in an inclined posture before leaving, according to an eyewitness who did not board the boat despite having a ticket. Shamsudeen claims to have seen boat employees calling passengers and asking to pay Rs 400 per ticket. Shamsudeen bought nine tickets. However, when he claimed that the ticket prices are high, the boat employees told him that tickets are not required for children.

    After returning from the last journey, Shamsudeen and those who were with him spotted the boat approaching and decided it was unsafe to embark. Shamsudeen handed Asianet News the canceled ticket.

    Also read: From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala
     

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
