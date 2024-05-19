Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Was ball change in the last over the key to RCB's victory? Explained!

    In a thrilling IPL 2024 encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a crucial victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after MS Dhoni's massive six led to a ball change in the final over.

    cricket RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Was ball change in the last over the key to RCB's victory? Explained! osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 19, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday evening lived up to its hype, going down to the final over. With CSK needing 17 runs to win from the last over to secure a playoff spot, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis handed the ball to Yash Dayal. MS Dhoni was at the crease for CSK, with Ravindra Jadeja at the non-striker’s end.

    What Happened in the Last Over?

    The RCB bowlers had struggled throughout the night due to a damp ball from the wet outfield, making it difficult to grip. Dayal's first delivery to Dhoni was a full toss, which Dhoni smashed over fine-leg and out of the stadium for a massive 110-meter six, reducing the equation to 11 runs from 5 balls.

    Since Dhoni's hit sent the ball out of the stadium, a new ball was brought in. This new ball provided Dayal with a better grip. On the next delivery, Dayal bowled a clever slower ball, which Dhoni mistimed, leading to a brilliant catch by Swapnil Singh at the boundary under immense pressure.

    Dayal then delivered three dot balls in the next four deliveries, completing an incredible comeback for RCB. This win marked RCB's sixth consecutive victory, securing their playoff spot after a shaky start to the season. Interestingly, Dhoni's six proved to be a blessing in disguise for RCB as it resulted in a ball change that favored Dayal's bowling.

    With this victory, RCB became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs in the 2024 IPL season, joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

    Dinesh Karthik on the Ball Change

    Dinesh Karthik, who had contributed a crucial cameo of 14 runs off 6 balls to help RCB reach 218/5 in their 20 overs, commented on the ball change after the match.

    "The best thing that happened today was when Dhoni hit the ball outside the ground. We got a new ball, and it was better to bowl with," said Karthik, highlighting how the ball change turned the tide in RCB's favour.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Fireworks, 'RCB, RCB' chants in Bengaluru as team secures playoff berth with win over CSK (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's '1% chance' theory goes viral after RCB secures playoffs berth (WATCH) vkp

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's '1% chance' theory goes viral after RCB secures playoffs berth (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Outrage after CSK fans accuse RCB supporters of 'abuse, bullying' post defeat in Bengaluru vkp

    IPL 2024: Outrage after CSK fans accuse RCB supporters of 'abuse, bullying' post defeat in Bengaluru

    IPL 2024: Fireworks, RCB, RCB chants in Bengaluru as team secures playoff berth with win over CSK (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Fireworks, 'RCB, RCB' chants in Bengaluru as team secures playoff berth with win over CSK (WATCH)

    18 forever Fans rejoice as RCB maintains undefeated record on May 18 with playoffs-securing win over CSK snt

    '18 forever': Fans rejoice as RCB maintains undefeated record on May 18 with playoffs-securing win over CSK

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya banned from MI's opening game next season, fined Rs 30 lakh for slow over-rate snt

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya banned from MI's opening game next season, fined Rs 30 lakh for slow over-rate

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: KRS dam water levels drop to 6 years low, raise alarms for farmers vkp

    Karnataka: KRS dam water levels drop to 6 years low, raise alarms for farmers

    Virat Kohli's Top 10 Inspirational Quotes: Wisdom from king of cricket osf

    Virat Kohli's Top 10 Inspirational Quotes: Wisdom from king of cricket

    Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty crowned Thailand Open men's doubles champions osf

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty crowned Thailand Open men's doubles champions

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

    Eggs to Avocadoes: 7 foods to eat for healthy, strong nails ATG EAI

    Eggs to Avocadoes: 7 foods to eat for healthy, strong nails

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon