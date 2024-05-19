RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Was ball change in the last over the key to RCB's victory? Explained!

In a thrilling IPL 2024 encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a crucial victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after MS Dhoni's massive six led to a ball change in the final over.

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday evening lived up to its hype, going down to the final over. With CSK needing 17 runs to win from the last over to secure a playoff spot, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis handed the ball to Yash Dayal. MS Dhoni was at the crease for CSK, with Ravindra Jadeja at the non-striker’s end.

What Happened in the Last Over?

The RCB bowlers had struggled throughout the night due to a damp ball from the wet outfield, making it difficult to grip. Dayal's first delivery to Dhoni was a full toss, which Dhoni smashed over fine-leg and out of the stadium for a massive 110-meter six, reducing the equation to 11 runs from 5 balls.

Since Dhoni's hit sent the ball out of the stadium, a new ball was brought in. This new ball provided Dayal with a better grip. On the next delivery, Dayal bowled a clever slower ball, which Dhoni mistimed, leading to a brilliant catch by Swapnil Singh at the boundary under immense pressure.

Dayal then delivered three dot balls in the next four deliveries, completing an incredible comeback for RCB. This win marked RCB's sixth consecutive victory, securing their playoff spot after a shaky start to the season. Interestingly, Dhoni's six proved to be a blessing in disguise for RCB as it resulted in a ball change that favored Dayal's bowling.

With this victory, RCB became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs in the 2024 IPL season, joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Dinesh Karthik on the Ball Change

Dinesh Karthik, who had contributed a crucial cameo of 14 runs off 6 balls to help RCB reach 218/5 in their 20 overs, commented on the ball change after the match.

"The best thing that happened today was when Dhoni hit the ball outside the ground. We got a new ball, and it was better to bowl with," said Karthik, highlighting how the ball change turned the tide in RCB's favour.

