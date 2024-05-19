Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SWR announces cancellation of trains to Karnataka from May 19 to June 2; read this

    The South Western Railway announced partial cancellations of several trains due to construction and maintenance work from May 19 to June 2. Affected trains include Weekly Express (19302 and 19301) between Yesvantpur and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, and Udyan Daily Express (11302 and 11301) between KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai, which will terminate at Pune on specific dates.

    South Western Railway announces cancellation of trains to Karnataka from May 19 to June 2; read this vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 19, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the partial cancellation of several trains due to ongoing construction work to lay a double track between Ambedkar Nagar stations. This development will affect passengers travelling on various routes from May 19 to June 2.

    The Weekly Express Train (19302), which departs from Yesvantpur on May 21 and May 28, will be partially cancelled between Indore and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar stations. Instead of terminating at Dr Ambedkar Nagar, this train will now end its journey at Indore Junction.

    Kerala: Venad Express to temporarily skip halt at Ernakulam Junction for construction work from May 1

    Similarly, the Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Yesvantpur Weekly Express Train (19301), which departs on May 19 and May 26, will start its journey from Indore station instead of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar station. The section between Dr Ambedkar Nagar and Indore has been cancelled for these dates.

    Additionally, Train (11302) KSR Bengaluru-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Udyan Daily Express, departing from KSR Bengaluru on May 31, will terminate at Pune instead of its usual destination at Mumbai's CST station. This adjustment is due to safety maintenance and various engineering works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

    Indian Railways plans to launch intra-city Vande Metro, trials to begin in July 2024

    The Udyan Daily Express (11301) departing from KSR Bengaluru on June 1 and June 2 will also be partially cancelled between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, and Pune stations. The train will not travel beyond Pune on these dates.

    Passengers are advised to take note of these changes and plan their journeys accordingly. For further details, they can visit the official South Western Railway website or contact the nearest railway station.

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 1:30 PM IST
