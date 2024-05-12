Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Expressing gratitude for the heartfelt gesture, PM Modi acknowledged the significance of Mother's Day, highlighting the perpetual reverence accorded to mother figures in Indian culture.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday (May 12) presented with a poignant gift on the occasion of Mother's Day during his public rally in Hooghly, West Bengal. A portrait of his late mother, Heeraben Modi, served as a touching tribute to maternal love and remembrance.

    Expressing gratitude for the heartfelt gesture, PM Modi acknowledged the significance of Mother's Day, highlighting the perpetual reverence accorded to mother figures in Indian culture. "The Western world celebrates Mother's Day today but we in India pray for mother, goddess Kali, goddess Durga, and mother India throughout the year," PM Modi said.

    'Ambani-Adani attacked in Parliament as they don't give us money': Congress' Adhir Ranjan's shocker (WATCH)

    Heeraben Patel, who passed away on December 30, 2022, was fondly remembered during the rally. Her centenary marked a significant milestone, symbolising a life enriched with love and familial bonds.

    PM Modi's emotional recollection of his late mother resonated with attendees, highlighting the profound impact of maternal influence on his life. Reflecting on his recent visit to an Ahmedabad polling station during the third phase of elections, PM Modi expressed poignant sentiments, acknowledging the void left by his mother's absence during his electoral campaign.

    Freeing Indian land from Chinese control, 24x7 electricity & more: Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Top Stories

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf
    Entertainment

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf
    Entertainment

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Must See

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt
    World News

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt
    India News

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)