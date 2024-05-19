Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty crowned Thailand Open men's doubles champions

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a major victory ahead of the Paris Olympics by winning the men's doubles title at the Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament.

    Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty crowned Thailand Open men's doubles champions osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 19, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty received a significant boost ahead of the Paris Olympics by clinching the men's doubles title at the Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament.

    The Indian duo, ranked world number three, secured the title with a straight-game victory over China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi on Sunday. In a dominant performance, Satwik and Chirag triumphed 21-15, 21-15 over the 29th-ranked Chinese pair, marking their ninth BWF World Tour title. This victory follows their earlier season success at the French Open Super 750 in March. They also reached the finals of the Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750.

    "Bangkok has always been special for us; we won our first Super Series title here in 2019 and also the Thomas Cup, so it feels great to be back," Chirag said after the win.

    This title comes at a crucial point in Satwik and Chirag's career, especially after some recent setbacks. They were knocked out in the second round of the All England Championships and missed the Asia Championships due to an injury to Satwik. Their Thomas Cup campaign also saw a few narrow losses to top pairs.

    Entering the Thailand Open final without dropping a game, Satwik and Chirag were the favorites. Liu and Chen, despite their impressive run to the final and reputation of never losing a final, faced a tough challenge against the top-seeded Indians.

    Satwik and Chirag started strong, quickly opening up a 5-1 lead. Although Chen and Liu managed to level the score at 7-7 and even took a slight lead at the interval, the Indian pair regained control. After resumption, they moved to a 14-11 lead and extended it to 16-12. The Indians then capitalized on their momentum to secure five game points, eventually taking the first game 21-15.

    In the second game, Satwik and Chirag maintained their intensity, starting with an 8-3 lead and keeping a five-point cushion at the interval. Despite a brief comeback by Liu and Chen, the Indians dashed any hopes of an upset. With Chirag setting up points and Satwik finishing them off, they moved to 17-15 and soon secured five match points. The match concluded with a 21-15, 21-15 victory, with Satwik celebrating by dancing with his racquet and Chirag tossing his shirt into the crowd.

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 2:33 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's '1% chance' theory goes viral after RCB secures playoffs berth (WATCH) vkp

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's '1% chance' theory goes viral after RCB secures playoffs berth (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Outrage after CSK fans accuse RCB supporters of 'abuse, bullying' post defeat in Bengaluru vkp

    IPL 2024: Outrage after CSK fans accuse RCB supporters of 'abuse, bullying' post defeat in Bengaluru

    IPL 2024: Fireworks, RCB, RCB chants in Bengaluru as team secures playoff berth with win over CSK (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Fireworks, 'RCB, RCB' chants in Bengaluru as team secures playoff berth with win over CSK (WATCH)

    18 forever Fans rejoice as RCB maintains undefeated record on May 18 with playoffs-securing win over CSK snt

    '18 forever': Fans rejoice as RCB maintains undefeated record on May 18 with playoffs-securing win over CSK

    football '28 W, 6 D, 0 L': Bayer Leverkusen make history with unbeaten Bundesliga season; join invincibles league snt

    '28 W, 6 D, 0 L': Bayer Leverkusen make history with unbeaten Bundesliga season; join 'Invincibles' league

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

    Eggs to Avocadoes: 7 foods to eat for healthy, strong nails ATG EAI

    Eggs to Avocadoes: 7 foods to eat for healthy, strong nails

    Delhi police detain AAP protestors during 'Jail Bharo' march, impose section 144 near BJP HQ on DDU marg vkp

    Delhi police detain AAP protestors during ‘Jail Bharo’ march, impose section 144 near BJP HQ on DDU marg

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lucknow police issues traffic advisory ahead of polling on May 20 AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lucknow police issues traffic advisory ahead of polling on May 20

    Digestion to Pain Relief: 7 health benefits of eating raw ginger ATG EAI

    Digestion to Pain Relief: 7 health benefits of eating raw ginger

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon