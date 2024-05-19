Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

    First Published May 19, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    The night of May 18 marked a significant milestone for Virat Kohli and his team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they secured a spot in the playoffs of the 2024 Indian Premier League. Among the spectators cheering on the team was Kohli's steadfast support, his wife Anushka Sharma, adding to the excitement of the match.

    Social media platforms were abuzz with viral images capturing Anushka alongside RCB players Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil, garnering enthusiastic responses from fans worldwide.

    In one snapshot that circulated widely, Anushka shared a radiant moment with Smriti Mandhana, the captain of the Women's Premier League team for RCB. Mandhana sported the team's jersey paired with denim pants, while Anushka exuded elegance in a black ensemble. The duo's beaming smiles illuminated the frame, prompting effusive admiration from fans on platforms like Twitter. Comments poured in, celebrating the convergence of cricketing and Bollywood royalty, with one user dubbing them "MY QUEENS" and another hailing the image as the meeting of "queen of cricket and queen of Bollywood." Anushka's radiant beauty also garnered praise, with fans expressing admiration for her appearance.

    Meanwhile, RCB cricketer Shreyanka Patil took to Instagram to share her joy following the team's victory. Alongside winning selfies with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, she posted a photo with Anushka. In her caption, Shreyanka quoted Virat Kohli, highlighting the team's triumph against the odds. Fans were quick to share their excitement over the pictures, marveling at the infectious smiles shared by the trio. One tweet exclaimed, "look at their smiles omg," while another hailed Shreyanka's snapshots with Virat and Anushka as a meeting of "the King and the Queen at the Chinnaswamy Stadium."

    For those unaware, Anushka Sharma had been away from India for several months, during which she welcomed her second child, Akaay. She returned to Mumbai with her newborn and daughter Vamika just last month, in April, making her presence at the IPL match even more special for fans.

