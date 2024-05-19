Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    In Yelahanka, Bengaluru, severe flooding from the Rajkaluve canal has left 22 villas uninhabitable, prompting sharp criticism from residents toward BBMP officials for their inaction. The continuous heavy rain exacerbates the situation, creating a foul-smelling, stagnant water problem. Despite prior warnings, no solution has been provided, leaving the community in distress and frustration.

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka are furious with BBMP officials due to severe flooding from the Rajkaluve canal, rendering many homes uninhabitable. Despite being aware of the dire situation, BBMP officials have yet to arrive at the scene, drawing sharp criticism from displaced residents. The flooding has impacted 22 villas, with water pouring in from the Rajkaluve canal on one side and heavy rain on the other. Continuous downpours have exacerbated the situation, making water removal efforts futile.

    Frustrated residents accuse BBMP of negligence and playing with people's lives. Many have vacated their homes, unable to endure the foul smell from the Rajakaluve water, which has flooded the area for the past week. The problem stems from an open stormwater drain, inundating several apartments and surrounding areas. Despite sending a letter to BBMP a week ago, no solution has been provided, leaving residents struggling to cope with the overflow.

    The stagnant water, combined with rainwater, has turned the area into a makeshift lake, causing immense distress and frustration in the community. The residents of 22 houses continue to deal with the consequences of the overflow from the Rajkaluve, with no resolution in sight.

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

