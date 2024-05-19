Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP started 'Operation Jhaadu' to suppress AAP rise

Addressing AAP workers at the party office in New Delhi, CM Kejriwal claimed that the BJP intended to freeze the AAP's bank accounts post-elections, leaving them destitute and without an office.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 19) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of launching 'Operation Jhaadu' to quash the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) rapid ascent in Indian politics, citing the party's broom symbol.

These remarks were made as the Delhi Chief Minister and other AAP leaders prepared to march to the BJP headquarters in protest against the arrest of his aide Bibhav Kumar by the Delhi Police.

Kumar was arrested for allegedly assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13. However, the Delhi Police declared that the AAP's planned march to the BJP headquarters would not be allowed, citing the absence of a protest permit.

The AAP had organised the demonstration to denounce the arrests of several party leaders by central agencies. This development unfolded amidst Kejriwal's ongoing bail until June 1 in the excise policy case and Kumar's recent arrest.

