Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AAP protests: Barricades outside BJP office, no entry/exit at ITO metro station; check details

    Police officials asserted that since no permission was sought for the protest, the AAP's march would not be permitted. Additionally, Section 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people in an area, is enforced in the DDU Marg and the ITO area, where both party headquarters are situated.

    AAP protests: Barricades outside BJP office, no entry/exit at ITO metro station; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Delhi Police on Sunday (May 19) announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would not be allowed to proceed with its planned march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. The AAP had organised a demonstration outside the BJP office to voice their opposition against the arrests of several AAP leaders by central agencies.

    This move comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is currently out on bail until June 1 in the excise policy case, while his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday over the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, the party's Rajya Sabha member.

    Patanjali's 'soan papdi' fails quality test, Baba Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested

    Police officials asserted that since no permission was sought for the protest, the AAP's march would not be permitted. Additionally, Section 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people in an area, is enforced in the DDU Marg and the ITO area, where both party headquarters are situated.

    Heightened security measures were put in place at the BJP headquarters, with barricades installed around the facility. Similar measures were observed outside the Aam Aadmi Party office, reflecting the strained relationship between the party, which has been governing Delhi since December 2013, and the BJP-led Centre.

    Ahead of the protest march, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, warning of heavy traffic at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg. DDU Marg, in particular, may be temporarily closed for traffic between 11 am to 2 pm. Commuters were urged to avoid these routes and plan their journeys accordingly.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders to march to BJP office amid Swati Maliwal assault controversy

    To manage the situation, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of entry/exit gates at the ITO station "until further notice."

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Patanjali 'soan papdi' fails quality test, Baba Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested AJR

    Patanjali's 'soan papdi' fails quality test, Baba Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders to march to BJP office amid Swati Maliwal assault controversy AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders to march to BJP office amid Swati Maliwal assault controversy

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-652 May 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-652 May 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Hoax bomb threat at Dadar McDonald's: Mumbai Police conduct investigation, find no explosives AJR

    Hoax bomb threat at Dadar McDonald's: Mumbai Police conduct investigation, find no explosives

    Karnataka Special court issues arrest warrant against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna in sex assault case AJR

    Karnataka: Special court issues arrest warrant against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna in sex assault case

    Recent Stories

    Persepolis to Isfahan: 7 MUST visit places in Iran ATG EAI

    Persepolis to Isfahan: 7 MUST visit places in Iran

    Dubai Sheikh melts hearts with viral video of walking hand-in-hand with grandson (WATCH) vkp

    Dubai Sheikh melts hearts with viral video of walking hand-in-hand with grandson (WATCH)

    Patanjali 'soan papdi' fails quality test, Baba Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested AJR

    Patanjali's 'soan papdi' fails quality test, Baba Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Heeramandi' actor Anuj Sharma shares how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings discipline RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Heeramandi' actor Anuj Sharma shares how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings discipline

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders to march to BJP office amid Swati Maliwal assault controversy AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders to march to BJP office amid Swati Maliwal assault controversy

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon