Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala

    This is not the first time that Kerala has been a witness to such tragic accidents, claiming the lives of many. 
     

    From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 8, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    The boat tragedy in Malappuram district of Kerala on Sunday night has sent shockwaves across the state. This is not the first time that Kerala has been a witness to such tragic accidents, claiming the lives of many. Let's have a look at other major boat accidents in the past: 

    Also read: Kerala Boat Tragedy: 12 members of one family among 22 deceased

    Palana (1924)

    Kerala lost one of its renowned poets, Mahakavi Kumaran Asan, as a result of the Palana boat tragedy. He was one of the 24 people who died when a boat travelling from Kollam to Kottayam sank off the coast of Palana in 1924. There were 151 passengers on the 95-passenger boat. The incident is the first recorded major boating accident in the state.

    Kannamally (1980)

    At Kannamally in Kochi, a ferry carrying church pilgrims sank in 1980, killing 29 people. 

    Kumarakom (2002)

    The popular tourist location of Kumarakom witnessed a sad tragedy on July 27, 2002, when a highly loaded A53 boat of the Kerala Water Transport department collapsed in the Vembanad Lake after leaving Muhamma in Alappuzha, killing 29 people.

    Thattekad (2007)

    The Thattekad boat tragedy happened on February 20, 2007, that claimed the lives of 15 children and three teachers who were on a picnic from St Anthony's UP School, Elavoor, at the lake. When the water started to seep into the boat, it overturned and was dangerously overloaded.

    The boat could hold a maximum of six people, but it was later discovered that there were 61 people on board. The boat's owner, who was also the navigator on that terrible day, was arrested.

    Thekkady (2009)

    On September 30, 2009, a double-decker passenger boat, Jalakanyaka, capsized in the deepest parts of the Mullaperiyar reservoir which killed 45 tourists. There were over 80 people on the boat. Though the maximum capacity to ferry people was 75, there were 87 people on the boat and no safety measures were provided to any of the passengers. Victor Samuel, the boat's helmsman, and another crew member were taken into custody.

    Tanur (2023)

    The double-decker recreational boat overturned in a mangrove area claiming the lives of 22 people in Thooval Theeram, Ottupuram near Tanur in the Malappuram district on May 7. The people were being rescued and the bodies were retrieved by cutting through the accident boat. Local residents say that more than 35 people were in the boat.

    Also read: Kerala boat tragedy: Did modified fishing boat get tourist license?

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Death toll mounts to 22; 9 family members among killed anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: 12 members of one family among 22 deceased

    MiG21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    BREAKING: 2 civilians killed in MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    Shocking School dropout rate among Muslims is increasing

    Shocking! School dropout rate among Muslims is increasing

    From the India Gate: Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 25

    From the India Gate: Forgotten Rs 2000 crore promise, Chalo Cuba and more

    Recent Stories

    football EPL English Premier League: Why Erik ten Hag continues to back David de Gea despite costly mistake leading to Manchester United loss vs West Ham?-ayh

    EPL: Why ten Hag continues to back de Gea despite costly mistake leading to United's loss vs West Ham?

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 results OUT 94 03 pc pass percentage girls perform better than boys how to check results other details gcw

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 results OUT! 94.03% pass percentage, girls perform better than boys

    Karnataka SSLC results 2023 Class 10 results declared Know how to check your marks toppers list more gcw

    Karnataka SSLC results 2023: Class 10 results declared; Know how to check your marks, toppers list & more

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Death toll mounts to 22; 9 family members among killed anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: 12 members of one family among 22 deceased

    MiG21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    BREAKING: 2 civilians killed in MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon