From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala

The boat tragedy in Malappuram district of Kerala on Sunday night has sent shockwaves across the state. This is not the first time that Kerala has been a witness to such tragic accidents, claiming the lives of many. Let's have a look at other major boat accidents in the past:

Palana (1924)

Kerala lost one of its renowned poets, Mahakavi Kumaran Asan, as a result of the Palana boat tragedy. He was one of the 24 people who died when a boat travelling from Kollam to Kottayam sank off the coast of Palana in 1924. There were 151 passengers on the 95-passenger boat. The incident is the first recorded major boating accident in the state.

Kannamally (1980)

At Kannamally in Kochi, a ferry carrying church pilgrims sank in 1980, killing 29 people.

Kumarakom (2002)

The popular tourist location of Kumarakom witnessed a sad tragedy on July 27, 2002, when a highly loaded A53 boat of the Kerala Water Transport department collapsed in the Vembanad Lake after leaving Muhamma in Alappuzha, killing 29 people.

Thattekad (2007)

The Thattekad boat tragedy happened on February 20, 2007, that claimed the lives of 15 children and three teachers who were on a picnic from St Anthony's UP School, Elavoor, at the lake. When the water started to seep into the boat, it overturned and was dangerously overloaded.

The boat could hold a maximum of six people, but it was later discovered that there were 61 people on board. The boat's owner, who was also the navigator on that terrible day, was arrested.

Thekkady (2009)

On September 30, 2009, a double-decker passenger boat, Jalakanyaka, capsized in the deepest parts of the Mullaperiyar reservoir which killed 45 tourists. There were over 80 people on the boat. Though the maximum capacity to ferry people was 75, there were 87 people on the boat and no safety measures were provided to any of the passengers. Victor Samuel, the boat's helmsman, and another crew member were taken into custody.

Tanur (2023)

The double-decker recreational boat overturned in a mangrove area claiming the lives of 22 people in Thooval Theeram, Ottupuram near Tanur in the Malappuram district on May 7. The people were being rescued and the bodies were retrieved by cutting through the accident boat. Local residents say that more than 35 people were in the boat.

