Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: CM Vijayan orders judicial inquiry; Announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

    According to sources, the chief minister will participate in the public homage before visiting the site of the accident, where search efforts are currently underway. 
     

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: CM Vijayan orders judicial inquiry; Announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 8, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    Malappuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday arrived at the accident site in Tanur to evaluate the rescue operations. 

    The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. While speaking to the media, he also said that a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the accident and informed that there will be a team of technical experts for the investigation.

    Also read: Kerala Boat Tragedy: 12 members of one family among 22 deceased

    "This is a major disaster. Nothing can suffice the loss of the families," said CM Vijayan.

    According to sources, the chief minister will participate in the public homage before visiting the site of the accident, where search efforts are currently underway. 

    Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on learning about the tragic accident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

    On Sunday at 7:30 pm, an Atlantic-named boat overturned while carrying about 40 passengers. The incident happened in the estuary at Kettu Azhi claiming the lives of 22. At least 15 children also lost their lives in the mishap. 

    The two-decker boat service is operated by a private individual with permission from the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC. However, reports say that the boat does not have a license. The boat belonged to a local named Nasser from Tanur. The police have registered a case against the owner of the boat under non-bailable sections. The police informed that he is absconding. Charges, including murder, have been lodged against him. 

    Boats are not supposed to go out for rides after 6 pm but it is believed that the rule was violated in this case, police said, adding that the incident occurred around 7 pm near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur.

    According to an eyewitness identified as Ibrahim, the boat left the shore somewhere around 6 pm. "Some 15 minutes later, water came rushing in and the boat capsized. There was no other boat that came for rescue immediately. More could have been rescued if it was daytime. The first rescue came 25 minutes later."

    Also read: From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala anr

    From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Death toll mounts to 22; 9 family members among killed anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: 12 members of one family among 22 deceased

    MiG21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    BREAKING: 2 civilians killed in MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    Shocking School dropout rate among Muslims is increasing

    Shocking! School dropout rate among Muslims is increasing

    Recent Stories

    From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala anr

    From Kumarakom to Tanur: A timeline of major boat accidents that shook Kerala

    football EPL English Premier League: Why Erik ten Hag continues to back David de Gea despite costly mistake leading to Manchester United loss vs West Ham?-ayh

    EPL: Why ten Hag continues to back de Gea despite costly mistake leading to United's loss vs West Ham?

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 results OUT 94 03 pc pass percentage girls perform better than boys how to check results other details gcw

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 results OUT! 94.03% students pass exam; Know how to check marks, stream-wise results

    Karnataka SSLC results 2023 Class 10 results declared Know how to check your marks toppers list more gcw

    Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result: 83.89% students clear exam; Here's how to check marks online, SMS

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Death toll mounts to 22; 9 family members among killed anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: 12 members of one family among 22 deceased

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon