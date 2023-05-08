Kerala Boat Tragedy: CM Vijayan orders judicial inquiry; Announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

According to sources, the chief minister will participate in the public homage before visiting the site of the accident, where search efforts are currently underway.

Malappuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday arrived at the accident site in Tanur to evaluate the rescue operations.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. While speaking to the media, he also said that a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the accident and informed that there will be a team of technical experts for the investigation.

"This is a major disaster. Nothing can suffice the loss of the families," said CM Vijayan.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on learning about the tragic accident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

On Sunday at 7:30 pm, an Atlantic-named boat overturned while carrying about 40 passengers. The incident happened in the estuary at Kettu Azhi claiming the lives of 22. At least 15 children also lost their lives in the mishap.

The two-decker boat service is operated by a private individual with permission from the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC. However, reports say that the boat does not have a license. The boat belonged to a local named Nasser from Tanur. The police have registered a case against the owner of the boat under non-bailable sections. The police informed that he is absconding. Charges, including murder, have been lodged against him.

Boats are not supposed to go out for rides after 6 pm but it is believed that the rule was violated in this case, police said, adding that the incident occurred around 7 pm near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur.

According to an eyewitness identified as Ibrahim, the boat left the shore somewhere around 6 pm. "Some 15 minutes later, water came rushing in and the boat capsized. There was no other boat that came for rescue immediately. More could have been rescued if it was daytime. The first rescue came 25 minutes later."

