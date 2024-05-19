Virat Kohli's Top 10 Inspirational Quotes: Wisdom from king of cricket

CRICKET
"Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success."
"No cricket team in the world depends on one or two players. The team always plays to win."
"I love playing under pressure. In fact, if there's no pressure, then I'm not in the perfect zone."
"Fitness is the key to success. A healthy body and mind keep you focused."
"The bat is not a toy, it's a weapon. It gives me everything in life, which helps me to do everything on the field."
"Whatever you want to do, do it with full passion and work really hard towards it. Don’t look anywhere else."
"I always dreamt of holding the bat and winning games for India. That was my inspiration to take up cricket."
"I should play and enjoy the game and inspire the next generation. That's it."
"People from the outside, they look at me and think that I’m an aggressive guy. But I’m a professional, so I’m aggressive at the right times."
"I like to be myself, and I don't pretend. For instance, I don't dress up for occasions; I am what I am."