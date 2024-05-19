Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lucknow police issues traffic advisory ahead of polling on May 20

    According to the advisory, polling parties are set to depart from Smriti Upvan in the Ashiyana police station area to various polling booths on May 19, 2024. The advisory details the following traffic restrictions effective on May 19:

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lucknow police issues traffic advisory ahead of polling on May 20 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Lucknow Police on Sunday (May 19) issued a traffic advisory for today, the day preceding polling day, outlining traffic restrictions and diversions in preparation for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. With 695 candidates vying for seats across six states and two Union territories, including Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, polling is scheduled for May 20, as per the Election Commission of India's polling schedule.

    According to the advisory, polling parties are set to depart from Smriti Upvan in the Ashiyana police station area to various polling booths on May 19, 2024. The advisory details the following traffic restrictions effective on May 19:

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP started 'Operation Jhaadu' to suppress AAP rise

    1. General traffic heading to the Bijnor underpass from the Bangla bazar intersection will face restrictions and will be diverted via the Telibagh route.

    2. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan from the Power House intersection will be restricted and diverted via the Piccadilly bara birwa route.

    3. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan from Bijnor underpass will be restricted and diverted via Uttarethiya intersection or Shaheedpath mod, Kanpur road route.

    4. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan from Eldeco Mandir Tiraha will face restrictions.

    5. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan through Khazana Square, Chancellor Club from Ram Katha Park Tiraha will face restrictions.

    6. There will be a no-parking zone from the Pasi Quila intersection to the Smriti Upvan Plaza intersection.

    Patanjali's 'soan papdi' fails quality test, Baba Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 2:07 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    South Western Railway announces cancellation of trains to Karnataka from May 19 to June 2; read this vkp

    SWR announces cancellation of trains to Karnataka from May 19 to June 2; read this

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP started 'Operation Jhaadu' to suppress AAP rise AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP started 'Operation Jhaadu' to suppress AAP rise

    AAP protests: Barricades outside BJP office, no entry/exit at ITO metro station; check details AJR

    AAP protests: Barricades outside BJP office, no entry/exit at ITO metro station; check details

    Patanjali 'soan papdi' fails quality test, Baba Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested AJR

    Patanjali's 'soan papdi' fails quality test, Baba Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders to march to BJP office amid Swati Maliwal assault controversy AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders to march to BJP office amid Swati Maliwal assault controversy

    Recent Stories

    Digestion to Pain Relief: 7 health benefits of eating raw ginger ATG EAI

    Digestion to Pain Relief: 7 health benefits of eating raw ginger

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani stuns at Women in Cinema gala ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani stuns at Women in Cinema gala

    South Western Railway announces cancellation of trains to Karnataka from May 19 to June 2; read this vkp

    SWR announces cancellation of trains to Karnataka from May 19 to June 2; read this

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP started 'Operation Jhaadu' to suppress AAP rise AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP started 'Operation Jhaadu' to suppress AAP rise

    Nagaland state lottery result May 19, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result May 19, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon