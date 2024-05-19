Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lucknow police issues traffic advisory ahead of polling on May 20

According to the advisory, polling parties are set to depart from Smriti Upvan in the Ashiyana police station area to various polling booths on May 19, 2024. The advisory details the following traffic restrictions effective on May 19:

Lucknow Police on Sunday (May 19) issued a traffic advisory for today, the day preceding polling day, outlining traffic restrictions and diversions in preparation for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. With 695 candidates vying for seats across six states and two Union territories, including Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, polling is scheduled for May 20, as per the Election Commission of India's polling schedule.

1. General traffic heading to the Bijnor underpass from the Bangla bazar intersection will face restrictions and will be diverted via the Telibagh route.

2. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan from the Power House intersection will be restricted and diverted via the Piccadilly bara birwa route.

3. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan from Bijnor underpass will be restricted and diverted via Uttarethiya intersection or Shaheedpath mod, Kanpur road route.

4. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan from Eldeco Mandir Tiraha will face restrictions.

5. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan through Khazana Square, Chancellor Club from Ram Katha Park Tiraha will face restrictions.

6. There will be a no-parking zone from the Pasi Quila intersection to the Smriti Upvan Plaza intersection.

