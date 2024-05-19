Delhi police detain AAP protestors during ‘Jail Bharo’ march, impose section 144 near BJP HQ on DDU marg

The Delhi Police detained several AAP members during a 'Jail Bharo' march to the BJP headquarters, enforcing Section 144 to ban gatherings on DDU Marg. The protest responded to the arrest of CM Kejriwal's ex-aide. Kejriwal accused the BJP of undermining AAP through arrests and financial blocks, heightening tensions as traffic and metro measures were implemented.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police detained numerous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members who were involved in a 'Jail Bharo' march heading towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. The police have enforced Section 144 on DDU Marg, which bans all gatherings and strictly prohibits protests in that area, heightening political tensions.

The 'Jail Bharo' protest was organized by AAP in response to the recent arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide, who is implicated in an alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. This move by the police comes amid warnings of heavy traffic congestion on major roads surrounding the BJP headquarters, including DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg. Commuters were advised to avoid these areas between 11 am and 2 pm to circumvent potential gridlocks.



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP started 'Operation Jhaadu' to suppress AAP rise

Central Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harsha Vardhan Mandava, confirmed the imposition of Section 144 and outlined the preventive measures taken by the police. "Based on the information we gathered from social media and other sources, we've implemented stringent security measures to maintain law and order," Mandava stated. Barricades were strategically placed to prevent any disruptions during the protest.

On the eve of the march, CM Kejriwal had sharply criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of initiating a "Jail Ka Khel" – a strategy to imprison AAP leaders unjustly. Kejriwal warned that the BJP's alleged tactic, which he referred to as "Operation Jhaadu," aimed to stifle AAP's growth by arresting top leaders, freezing party bank accounts, and systematically undermining the party’s operational capabilities.



AAP protests: Barricades outside BJP office, no entry/exit at ITO metro station; check details

Furthermore, during a spirited address to AAP workers and leaders at the party office, Kejriwal claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s lawyer had indicated plans to freeze AAP's bank accounts post-elections, suggesting a calculated move to weaken the party financially.

The tension around these developments was palpable as the Delhi Traffic Police and the Metro authorities took additional measures to manage the situation. The ITO Metro station's entry and exit points were temporarily closed to manage the crowd and ensure safety.

Latest Videos