Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of failing to stop drug trafficking, alleging 80% of narcotics now originate from BJP-ruled states and Centre-controlled ports, while AAP has successfully curtailed drugs coming from Pakistan into Punjab.

Kejriwal Alleges 80% of Drugs Come From BJP-Ruled States

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the majority of narcotics entering the country originate from Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states and major maritime entry points controlled by the Centre. The former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener, in a post on X, claimed that when the AAP administration took office in 2022, roughly 80% of illicit substances smuggled into Punjab arrived via cross-border drone networks from Pakistan.

He wrote, “When our government was formed in 2022, 80% of the drugs were coming from Pakistan. The “AAP” government gained control over drugs coming from Pakistan by installing an anti-drone system. Today, only 20% of the drugs come from Pakistan.” Shifting focus to domestic trafficking routes, Kejriwal alleged that 80% of the drug trade is now concentrated in BJP-governed states, specifically targeting Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. “Today, 80% of the drugs are coming from BJP-ruled states - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP, Delhi. Has the BJP failed to stop the drug trade in its own states, or does it not want to stop it? Their government has been in power in Gujarat for thirty years, and the highest drug trade is there. Drugs enter India through Mundra Port, and stopping that is the responsibility of the central BJP government,” Kejriwal wrote.

AAP Chief Slams BJP's 'Shameless' Anti-Drug Marches

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor further accused the BJP of hypocrisy for staging public demonstrations against substance abuse in Punjab. “Look at their shamelessness. These people are taking out marches against drugs in Punjab. Learn from Punjab. Learn from “AAP” and eliminate drugs in your own states too. Don’t politicise every issue,” Kejriwal said.

AAP's 'Youth Run Punjab 2026' Promotes Drug-Free Lifestyle

On Sunday, Youth Run Punjab 2026 drew more than 20,000 youths and athletes in Bathinda as the state government stepped up its campaign against drugs and encouraged youngsters to embrace sports and fitness. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal praised the initiative, saying the participation reflected a changing Punjab and renewed confidence among its youth. "This is the new Punjab. That lost hope is back. You can see the spark in our youth. With the support of the Punjab govt, the youth are taking the lead to clear the drug menace from Punjab. This is heartwarming," he wrote on X while sharing a video of the run.

The Punjab government organised the 'Youth Run Punjab-2026' as part of efforts to strengthen the anti-drug campaign and promote sports among young people. The event witnessed large-scale participation from youths and athletes, with winners receiving medals as well as cash prizes. AAP Punjab shared pictures and videos from the event on X and wrote, "To further strengthen the campaign against drugs, the Mann Government today organised ‘Youth Run Punjab - 2026’ in Bathinda. During this event, tremendous enthusiasm was witnessed among the youth. Around 20 thousand young people and athletes participated in the Youth Run. The winners were awarded cash prizes along with medals. The winners in each category were awarded Rs 11,000 for first place, Rs 7,100 for second, Rs 5,100 for third, Rs 3,100 for fourth and Rs 2,100 for fifth place.

The Bathinda event follows the 'Youth Run Punjab 2026' organised in Jalandhar on August 23 by the AAP Youth Wing as part of the ongoing 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign. The Jalandhar run also brought together thousands of young people and sportspersons to promote a drug-free and healthy lifestyle, with sports and fitness positioned as alternatives to drug abuse. The Bathinda edition further expands the campaign's reach, using mass participation in running and athletics to reinforce the message of a drug-free Punjab. (ANI)