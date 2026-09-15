Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over Bihar floods. They urged party workers to assist the affected and called on the government for swift relief, rescue, and medical aid for nearly 50 lakh affected people.

Rahul Gandhi Urges Swift Relief

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to devastating floods in Bihar. He urged party workers to extend all possible assistance to people affected by the floods and called on the government and administration to ensure swift relief and rescue operations.

In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, “The loss of lives due to the devastating floods in Bihar is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this disaster. My sympathies are with all those affected by this tragedy.”

“I appeal to Congress workers to step forward and provide all possible assistance to the affected people. At the same time, I expect the government and administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with full promptness and ensure that essential aid reaches the affected families as soon as possible,” the post read.

Kharge Calls for Prioritizing Aid

Further, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief and urged the government and administration to ensure immediate relief, rescue, medical assistance and rehabilitation for affected families.

“The loss of lives due to floods in Bihar is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Around 50 lakh people in 15 districts are affected by the floods, and daily life has been disrupted in thousands of villages. In this hour of crisis, the government's priority should be to ensure that relief and assistance reach every affected family,” Kharge wrote in a post on X.

“The government and administration must spare no effort in relief, rescue, medical assistance, and rehabilitation efforts, and ensure that aid reaches the affected families without delay. I appeal to all Congress workers to step forward in the affected areas and provide every possible help to the people. The entire country stands with Bihar in this difficult time,” the post read.

Scale of the Disaster

According to the Disaster Management Department, floods have impacted 49.67 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar. The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria. (ANI)