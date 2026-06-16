Congress leader Randeep Surjewala acknowledged ministerial aspirations of MLAs amid talks of a second cabinet expansion in Karnataka, stating the party will balance talent and political needs in the DK Shivakumar-led government.

Surjewala on Ministerial Aspirations

Amid ongoing internal discussions regarding cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Congress General Secretary in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday addressed the aspirations of party legislators seeking ministerial berths and said that he 'respects their aspirations'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following the recent formation of the DK Shivakumar-led ministry on June 3, the party leadership is currently managing expectations as it prepares for a potential second phase of cabinet appointments.

Speaking to ANI about the desire of many MLAs to play a larger role in the government, Surjewala stated, "As a General Secretary In-charge and Congress worker, I respect those aspirations. There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting a space in the delivery of governance."

He further signaled that the high command is looking to balance the state's administrative requirements with the political necessity of accommodating senior and emerging leaders. "We will sit together and try to see that the best talent is available for the governance of Karnataka," he added. His remarks come amid continued political discussion within the Karnataka Congress over cabinet expansion and ministerial representation, with several leaders expressing hopes of being included in the second round of Karnataka cabinet expansion.

Current Cabinet Composition

The current DK Shivakumar ministry, which took office following the resignation of Siddaramaiah, currently consists of 14 members, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. With the state cabinet permitted a maximum strength of 34 ministers, there remains significant room for expansion. Earlier, several Congress legislators, including Saleem Ahmed and Abbayya Prasad, have also voiced expectations of being inducted into the second cabinet expansion list. The first phase of cabinet expansion had seen portfolios allotted to 13 ministers, including key departments such as Finance, Home, Energy, Public Works, and Urban Development. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar retained several crucial portfolios, including Finance, Cabinet Affairs, and Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Reddy's Resignation Resolved

Tensions briefly surfaced earlier when senior minister Ramalinga Reddy submitted his resignation shortly after being assigned the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio. However, a day later, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said Reddy has withdrawn his resignation following discussions with party leaders.

"Ramalinga Reddy ji is very important to the Congress party. His experience is invaluable. We spoke to him; there had been some misunderstanding. He has withdrawn his resignation and will continue to serve as a loyal soldier of the party and as a minister," Surjewala said.

Expansion Expected After Polls

Congress leaders have indicated that the remaining cabinet expansion is likely after the conclusion of the ongoing Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. (ANI)