Kangana Ranaut's old party video has emerged online following her Gen Z 'generation gutter' statement, which ignited a stir. The video received varied comments, with some viewers criticising the contrast and others defending her right to enjoy herself.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is in the focus of social media discussion once again. An old clip of the actor at a lavish Cannes after-party has gone viral online days after her inflammatory comments labelling Gen Z a “generation gutter” caused considerable backlash. The tape has sparked renewed debate, with many social media users calling her hypocritical and others defending her.

Old Cannes Video Resurfaces Amid New Controversy

The viral video, apparently from Kangana's visit to the Cannes Film Festival, shows the star having a gala time at an after-party with visitors from the worldwide film fraternity. Her video’s second wind has raised eyebrows, coming so soon after her comments on today’s youngsters ignited a firestorm of reactions on social media sites.

A lot of people pointed out that she used to be seen at high-profile events, but now she's criticising Gen Z, and it kicked off a surge of memes and online arguments.

What sparked the backlash?

The uproar started when Kangana took to social media and made comments bashing Gen Z, using the phrase “generation gutter” as she commented on the beliefs and attitude of the younger generation. Her remarks rapidly made their way across the internet and drew the ire of politicians, celebrities and internet users alike.

Actor Sonu Sood also commented, stating that young people deserve respect and have a vital role to play in moulding society and the entertainment business. The comments have subsequently sparked a larger debate regarding the generation gap and responsible dialogue in the public sphere.

Internet Split Over Clip Going Viral

The unearthed Cannes video has also divided views online. While some people said that partying and condemning young people gives confusing messages, others backed Kangana, stating that an old video should not be used to assess her present-day ideas.

The discussion has kept social media abuzz, with fans posting opposing opinions about the actor’s words and his public persona.

Kangana's reply to the criticism

Following the criticism, Kangana issued an explanation in a social media video, stating her statements had been misinterpreted. She stood firm, saying her comments were intended to express concerns about evolving societal ideals rather than to denigrate a whole generation.