TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee slammed CM Suvendu Adhikari for removing Mamata Banerjee's PSO of 20 years, calling it a 'vindictive attitude.' This comes amid a growing rebellion in TMC, with MLAs and MPs forming separate factions.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari after Mamata Banerjee's Personal Security Officer was taken away, calling it a "vindictive attitude" of the Chief Minister.

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Speaking to ANI, Banerjee said that it is unfortunate that the PSO of the TMC chief was taken away, as they had been with her for the past 20 years. "It is very unfortunate that the PSO of Mamata Banerjee who was there for 20 years, has been taken away. I have been told that the new PSOs were given who she did not accept. This is purely an autocracy. PSO is a matter of confidence; if I don't have any confidence in any PSO, I may say that I don't have. This is a very vindictive attitude of the Chief Minister. Everything is happening because of the vindictive attitude of the Chief Minister," he added.

Further, reacting to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's PSO being removed, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Asim Sarkar said that Banerjee will be given the security which should be given to a former CM "Mamata Banerjee will be given the security which should be given to a former CM..."

Rebellion Grows Within Trinamool Congress

This comes at a time when rebellion grows within the Trinamool Congress, a total of 58 MLAs of the Trinamool Congress have already formed a separate faction within the West Bengal assembly, where Ritabrata Banerjee has been recognised as Leader of Opposition by the speaker Rathindra Bose.

On the other hand, in Lok Sabha, 2/3rd MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have merged with the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and have also written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for a separate seating arrangement in the lower house. (ANI)