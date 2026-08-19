Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 update: Uttarakhand says the 9th batch of 48 members will enter India on August 19, while the 10th batch is expected on August 23.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 continues its process in accordance with schedule batches, and the Uttarakhand government has confirmed that the ninth batch will be entering India on August 19. The ninth batch consists of 48 members, including three cooks from Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN). The tenth batch, consisting of 44 members and three KMVN cooks, is presently in Tibet and will be returning to India on August 23.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026: Government Ensures Pilgrims’ Safety

Some measures have been introduced by the government in order to ensure pilgrims’ safety during their travel. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the Ministry of External Affairs ensures pilgrimage in coordination with governments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Sikkim, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Medical tests are taken in order to determine if the pilgrim is suitable for traveling at high altitudes. Additionally, an emergency helicopter evacuation is possible within Indian territory.

Official Pilgrimage Routes

The government-organised yatra follows two official routes that are Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, which has been in use since 1981, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, opened in 2015.

MEA co-ordinates with Chinese authorities as well as Indian institutions to organise the pilgrimage. The government has also pointed out the improved road connectivity especially towards Lipulekh and arrangements regarding transport, food and accommodation.

Pilgrimage through Nepal via Private Tour Operators

The Nepal route is distinct from the two routes organised by the government. The trips are organized by private tour operators and Indians using Nepal to reach Mt. Kailash and Lake Mansarovar do not require any separate permission from the government for undertaking the pilgrimage.

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu acts as a liaison between Indian pilgrims and Nepalese authorities and other stakeholders on matters of safety and wellbeing of the pilgrims.

Document Advisory Issued by Government

MEA has advised the pilgrims to get all the documents needed before commencing the journey. The advisory issued on June 27, 2026, came after cases where Indian pilgrims were stranded in Nepal due to travelling through private operators without the necessary Chinese visa and entry permits.

Religious and Cultural Significance

Kailash Mansarovar is deeply religiously important for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. Participation in the pilgrimage is restricted only to those Indian citizens who have an Indian passport. The officially organized KMY usually occurs from June until August/September through the Lipulekh and Nathu La routes.