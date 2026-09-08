Dr Surendra Kumar Gond from BHU's Botany department joined an international research meet in China. He presented his work on plant-microbe interactions for crop protection and stress tolerance to scientists from China and Brazil.

Dr Surendra Kumar Gond from the Department of Botany, Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (MMV), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), participated in an international collaborative research meeting at Kunming University of Science and Technology, China, held from August 26 to September 4, 2026. During the conference, Dr Gond presented his research findings to an international audience of scientists and researchers hailing from China and Brazil.

Focus on Plant-Microbe Interactions

Centred on the theme of plant-microbe interactions, the collaborative session focused on exploring the vital role played by plant-associated microorganisms in enhancing crop protection and boosting stress tolerance in agricultural systems. Beyond formal presentations, Dr Gond engaged directly with research scholars, visiting various laboratories and observing field experiments on-site.

Global Collaboration and Future Plans

Building on the insights gained during this international exchange, the global research team announced that the next edition of the collaborative meeting will be hosted in Brazil. Gond also interacted with research scholars at laboratories and participated in discussions related to ongoing laboratory and field experiments. The research collaboration brought together scientists working in the field of plant-associated microorganisms, providing an opportunity for researchers from different countries to share findings and discuss future areas of cooperation.

Dr. Gond's Expertise

Gond is an Associate Professor in the Department of Botany at BHU and his research focuses on plant-microbe interactions. His work includes studying endophytic and other plant-associated microorganisms and their role in plant growth, protection against pests and diseases, and tolerance to environmental stresses.

The next research collaborative meeting is scheduled to be held in Brazil, where researchers are expected to continue discussions and collaboration in the area of plant-microbe interactions. (ANI)