In Navsari, PM Modi urged that BJP offices become centres for public service and hope. He highlighted the PM SVANidhi scheme's success in empowering street vendors, linking it to his own humble beginnings and the party's service culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices should become centres for solving people's problems and providing hope to those facing injustice, stressing that the party's organisational work must remain rooted in public service. Addressing a rally in Navsari, PM Modi said the newly created office system should serve as a "shelter for the distressed." "Today, when an office system has been created, in a way, this should become a shelter for the distressed. A ray of hope against injustice should bloom from this 'Kamlam'," he said, adding, "If anyone feels they have received less, they come here, and no one should hesitate to solve all their problems."

Service Spirit Over Structures

He said building a structure was easy, but sustaining the spirit behind it mattered more. "It is not difficult to build a building, friends. But through this building, the tradition we have been keeping alive, the vow of service we have taken, it should now find a new scope," he said, calling for such offices to be "inclusive," "all-nurturing" and "a solver of all problems."

Empowering Vendors with PM SVANidhi

Highlighting the PM SVANidhi scheme, PM Modi said it was designed with ordinary vendors in mind. "PM SVANidhi, for our street vendor brothers, those who sell vegetables, old clothes, many small-scale people," he said, adding that his own modest upbringing shaped such policies. "I have lived that life. I have known that life. I have seen that life... the public as God, from where I have been placed, I can do something for them, and from there these schemes take birth," he said.

From Debt to Dignity

PM Modi further said the scheme has freed vendors from moneylenders. "Don't doubt their honesty. Without any guarantee, we arranged for them to open bank accounts and get money, and arranged for digital payments," he said, noting that vendors who repaid initial loans of Rs 15,000 became eligible for Rs 30,000 and then Rs 50,000.

"Earlier, they had handcarts; now they have permanent shops... Earlier, they used to earn two pennies; now they earn twelve pennies. Life has changed, friends," he said, urging BJP workers to ensure no vendor is left out. "He shouldn't have to face trouble in life by taking money on interest; we will definitely do this work," he said.

PM Modi said such schemes carry deep meaning for the distressed, comparing their impact to water offered to a labourer in the heat. "A person sitting in an air-conditioned room doesn't know the value of a glass of water, friends... he feels as if he has received the nectar of life," he said.

Cleanliness and Festive Spirit

Linking service with cleanliness, PM Modi praised Navsari's villages and urged residents to carry the same spirit into the festive season. "You have made Navsari so clean, brought such great cleanliness to every village," he said, adding, "You tell me, will this year's Ganeshotsav be sparkling clean or not? Hail Lord Ganesha!" He said the cleanliness would also enhance the upcoming Navratri and Diwali celebrations.

Service as Supreme Dharma

PM Modi said the BJP had instilled a culture of service among its cadre. "Society itself is supreme for us, and for me, the common people are a form of Lord Janardan. The people are the form of God," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid foundation stones, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in Vadodara. (ANI)