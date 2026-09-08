Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary presided over the 'State-Level Sahyog Program,' resolving 137 public grievances. He urged officials to ensure timely and transparent resolutions, stating the program builds public trust and tackles complex cases from all districts.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary attended the 'State-Level Sahyog (Cooperation) Program' held on Tuesday at the State-Level Sahyog Program Hall located in the Chief Minister's Secretariat. A total of 137 applicants were present at the program, and their cases were disposed of, his office said in a release.

CM Emphasises Timely Grievance Redressal

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the concerned departments continue to provide time-bound resolutions to grievances so that the general public can receive prompt relief. He noted that the timely resolution of complaints through the Sahyog Program has increased public trust, and this trust must be maintained. He emphasised that all officers and employees must extend their full cooperation in the disposal of applications, stating that no form of laxity would be tolerated.

Directives to Various Departments

During the meeting, applicants from across the state presented their respective problems before the Chief Minister. Regarding matters related to the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, Education Department, Home Department, Rural Works Department, Health Department, Food and Consumer Protection Department, Social Welfare Department, and other departments, the Chief Minister directed the concerned District Magistrates and departments to resolve the applicants' problems within the stipulated time frame. On the Chief Minister's instructions, the concerned departments and District Magistrates assured the timely resolution of the applicants' issues.

Sahyog Program to Address Complex Cases

Applicants whose problems were resolved praised the State-Level Sahyog Program, stating that it ensures the swift resolution of people's issues, and expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister. During the program, the Chief Minister stated that it is our responsibility to resolve everyone's problems and ensure justice for them, and the Sahyog Program is playing a vital role in this.

He mentioned that those whose problems have already been resolved do not need to come to Patna. "Only those applicants whose problems are complex and are not being resolved at the district level should come to Patna for a resolution at the state-level program." The Chief Minister said that the government’s objective is to ensure transparent, impartial, and time-bound resolution of every citizen's grievances." A large number of people's problems have been resolved through the Sahyog camps. For those whose issues are complex and remain unresolved, the State-Level Sahyog Program has been arranged so that their complaints can be re-examined and a just and prompt decision can be taken."

Ensuring Scheme Benefits and Transparency

The Chief Minister directed officials to promptly provide benefits to eligible applicants for old-age pensions and ration cards. He stressed that no eligible person should be deprived of the benefits of government schemes due to technical reasons.

He stated that the government’s aim is for people to receive resolutions to their problems within 30 days through the Sahyog camps. "All officers and staff must dispose of public grievances with complete transparency and sensitivity within the deadline. The goal is to satisfy the public by resolving their issues."

High-Level Officials Attend Program

The program was attended by ministers of the concerned departments, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Lokesh Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, as well as Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of the concerned departments and the applicants.

Meanwhile, District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP)/Superintendents of Police (SP), and senior officers from all districts joined the session via video conferencing. (ANI)