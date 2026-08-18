Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights the state’s growing startup ecosystem, with 1,300+ DPIIT-recognised startups, a ₹200 crore venture fund and policy support for young entrepreneurs.

The state of Uttarakhand has been building up an effective startup and entrepreneurship environment, with the state government emphasizing innovation, talent and entrepreneurship to provide more opportunities to the youth of the state. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has mentioned the progress that startups have made in Uttarakhand and the steps taken by the state government to enhance funding options and market opportunities.

According to statistics provided by the Chief Minister, there are currently over 1,300 startups in Uttarakhand, which have been certified by the Government of India, whereas over 200 startups have been certified by the state government itself.

Uttarakhand Startup Ecosystem Makes Good Progress

The progress of the startups is especially important for a hill state like Uttarakhand, as entrepreneurship could help in creating jobs and developing the local market for entrepreneurs.

The most recent Startup India State Report for Uttarakhand includes evaluation of the startup ecosystem of the state in terms of funding, incubation, mentoring, and other aspects.

₹200 Crore Uttarakhand Venture Fund

Getting early-stage capital is a significant issue faced by start-ups. To overcome this problem, the state has set up the ₹200 crore Uttarakhand Venture Fund that will help enhance growth capital availability as well as promote private investments in start-ups.

It works through SEBI registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) as Limited Partner and creates an opportunity for start-ups to get access to the funds through the broader funding ecosystem.

It not only helps in getting assistance from the government but also tries to help entrepreneurs get connected to investors, fund managers and other parts of the ecosystem.

Financial Assistance under the Startup Uttarakhand Policy 2023

There are various financial and non-financial benefits offered under the Startup Uttarakhand Policy 2023. These benefits include monthly assistance, reimbursement of patent cost, concession on stamp duty, SGST refund and incubation support.

Start-ups belonging to the general category are entitled to a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 for one year and start-ups owned and run by SC/ST, women or physically challenged entrepreneurs, or start-ups in specified Category A areas can avail of up to ₹15,000 per month.

Concentration on Local Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Startups in Uttarakhand are not limited to the technology industry only. Sectors like tourism, agriculture, food processing, biotechnology, education, health, environment, and local products provide chances for entrepreneurs to establish their business utilizing the resources and market in the state.

Overall, the government aims at enabling the youth to get out of the mode of being job-seekers to becoming job-creators through entrepreneurship, incubation, mentorship, and investment.

What Future Holds for Uttarakhand Startups?

The immediate future challenge for startups will be to ensure that the growing number of startups in the state becomes successful and can create jobs and attract more investment. With its venture fund and startup policy, Uttarakhand is looking to make itself a better destination for innovation and entrepreneurship.