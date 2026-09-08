Two people were detained at PM Modi's event venue in Mumbai's BKC. One, a 24-year-old, allegedly posed as a PMO official and was with a bodyguard carrying a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the matter.

Man Posing as PMO Official Detained

Two people were detained from the Neeta Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme was scheduled to take place, police said here on Tuesday.

According to the information available, one of the detained persons, aged 24, allegedly identified himself as an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Mumbai Police detained the two individuals and initiated an inquiry into the matter. The investigation has now been taken up by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

"Two individuals have been detained from the venue in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of the individuals. The Mumbai Police detained a man at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC who was claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office. The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now conducting further investigation into the matter", Mumbai police said. Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Global Fintech Fest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai at around 5:45 pm today. The Global Fintech Fest is among the world's largest and most influential annual conferences focused on financial technology.

Since 2020, GFF has emerged as a major international platform bringing together policymakers, regulators, central banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, technology firms, investors, academics and other global stakeholders. The conference provides a platform for discussions on key issues shaping the future of the financial sector, including innovation, technology, regulation and the evolving global financial ecosystem.

The seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest is expected to bring together leading stakeholders from across the financial and technology sectors to deliberate on emerging trends and the future of fintech. (ANI)