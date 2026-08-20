Tensions flare on the Assam-Meghalaya border after a violent KSU protest in Shillong led to vehicle vandalism. Guwahati drivers staged a protest in Khanapara, demanding a probe, causing severe travel and commercial disruptions.

A heated situation has erupted in the Khanapara area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday following a violent incident that took place in Meghalaya's capital city, Shillong, during a student organisation's protest rally on August 19.

Violence During KSU Rally in Shillong

Several vehicles, including a few Assam-registered vehicles, were damaged by some protesters in Shillong on Wednesday during a black flag bike rally organised by Khasi Students' Union, which turned violent with reports of stone pelting, attacks on vehicles, and arson at different parts of Shillong.

According to the reports, several vehicles were damaged by some protesters, and statues of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were also allegedly vandalised.

Meghalaya police on Wednesday night arrested three top leaders of the student organisation in connection with the violent incidents. The KSU leaders had earlier claimed that negative elements had entered the rally with the intention of diverting the agitation.

TheBlack Flag Bike Rally was part of the Khasi Students' Union's ongoing agitation over a 5-point charter of demands, including the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and reforms in recruitment through the Meghalaya Public Service Commission.

Tensions and Protests on Assam Border

Following August 19 violent incidents, the drivers of Assam-registered vehicles of Guwahati on Thursday staged protests at the Khanapara area and demanded that the Meghalaya government initiate a probe into the incidents.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District, Abhilash Baranwal, has stated that the district administration will no longer grant permission to the KSU to hold a sit-in protest at Khyndai Lad tomorrow. Speaking today, the DC said that yesterday's incident had disrupted peace and public order, resulting in injuries to people and damage to goods and vehicles.

Impact on Commuters and Tourists

A local commuter, Raj Ranjan Singh, highlighted the growing uncertainty caused by the sudden standstill, noting that the disruption has severely impacted official commitments "We were going to Shillong for an official tour. We have a company, and we have an office there, so we were heading there. But because of the strike, we are unable to go. Right now, no taxi driver is agreeing to go, and no traveler/bus is going either. So this has caused quite a bit of a problem for us. We had official work there. Now we don't even know when the strike will end; there's no information about that," he said.

Mohammad Shan Ali, whose family was caught in the violence, detailed a harrowing account of vandalism, leaving a family member seriously injured, along with a minor getting hurt by flying glass pieces. "Yesterday, my younger brother went out for a trip. While entering Shillong city, they completely vandalised the car. They came under the guise of a protest, but it wasn't a protest; they came specifically to smash vehicles. If it were a genuine protest, they wouldn't act like this. They were tourists. One person is severely injured, and even a young child was hurt by flying glass pieces. Our demand to the Assam government is that we pay taxes to run our vehicles, so they need to address this issue," he urged.