Delhi LG TS Sandhu reviewed community policing and safety measures with the Police Commissioner, focusing on women and senior citizens. He directed a reassessment of the senior citizen app and stressed zero tolerance for crimes against women.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu held a review meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to comprehensively evaluate specialised community policing initiatives, public welfare platforms, and targeted safety measures being implemented across the National Capital Territory. As per a press note, the meeting focused extensively on strengthening institutional support for vulnerable demographics, with particular emphasis on senior citizens and women commuters.

Focus on Senior Citizen Safety

During the meeting, the LG reviewed the functioning, adoption, and operational efficacy of the Delhi Police's dedicated Senior Citizen Mobile Application. Taking stock of regular outreach, registrations, and beat-level police interface with elderly residents, the LG underlined the imperative of ensuring prompt grievance redressal, robust emergency assistance, and sustained periodic visits by local police personnel to guarantee the safety, well-being, and confidence of senior citizens living across Delhi. The LG issued directions that a thorough reassessment of the numbers with regard to senior citizens be undertaken and the mobile application be widened accordingly.

Measures for Women's Safety

The review also closely examined the performance and ground-level deployment of the specialised 'Shishtachar Squads' tasked with curbing eve-teasing, preventing street harassment, and enforcing public order around educational institutions, transit hubs, and crowded marketplaces, the press statement added. The LG stressed the need for maintaining heightened vigilance, proactive patrolling by specialised teams, and zero tolerance against offenders to ensure a secure and respectful public environment for women and girl students.

Security in Pink Buses

Furthermore, as per the statement, the LG took an update on the dedicated deployment of police personnel and security staff for ensuring women's safety inside Pink Buses. Reaffirming his non-negotiable commitment to foolproof women's transit security, the LG reiterated that the visible presence of trained staff on board public transport, coupled with rapid emergency response mechanisms, remains vital to creating a fear-free, safe and dignified travel experience across Delhi's public transport network.

Call for Continuous Vigilance

Reiterating his stand of zero tolerance against any crime targeting women and senior citizens, the LG called upon the Delhi Police to maintain continuous vigilance and institutional empathy, ensuring that every citizen can navigate the capital with absolute freedom, safety and confidence. (ANI)