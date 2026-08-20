TN Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said the Cauvery issue can't be discussed in other forums as it is sub judice. Speaking at the Southern Zonal Council meeting, he also reiterated that the Mullaperiyar Dam has 'full stability'.

TN's Stance on River Disputes

Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Thursday asserted that the Cauvery water dispute remains a sub judice matter and cannot be deliberated in alternative forums, while also reiterating the structural integrity of the Mullaperiyar Dam. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council held at Taj Fisherman's Cove in Kovalam, the Minister clarified the state's stance on long-standing inter-state river disputes.

The high-level meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah. Addressing the Cauvery issue, CTR Nirmal Kumar emphasised that the legal process must be respected. "We can't discuss the Cauvery issue in any other meeting because the issue is pending in the Supreme Court," he said. On the friction regarding the Mullaperiyar Dam, the Minister countered the claims made by the Kerala government. He insisted that Tamil Nadu remains committed to the apex court's directives. "What Keralam is saying is not correct on Mullaperiyar Dam, and we need to obey what the Supreme Court is saying. The dam has full stability," the Law Minister stated.

'A Very Useful Meeting'

Expressing satisfaction over the dialogue with the Centre, the Minister noted that the state government successfully presented its requirements to the Union Home Minister. "The meeting went very well. We were able to push all our needs across to the Union government. It was a very useful meeting," CTR Nirmal Kumar added.

About the Southern Zonal Council

The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The Chief Ministers from these states, including DK Shivakumar, Chandrababu Naidu, VD Satheesan and Revanth Reddy, were present during the meeting.

Under Sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, five Zonal Councils, including the Southern Zonal Council, have been established. Amit Shah is the Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is Vice-Chairman. The Chief Ministers of the member states serve as the Vice-Chairman of the Council by rotation, according to a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)