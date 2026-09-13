Two major fires hit New Delhi. One in a wood warehouse and another in a factory in Swaroop Nagar. The second incident caused panic, injuring six people who jumped from an adjacent building. All injured are reported to be out of danger.

Fire at Delhi Warehouse

A massive fire broke out in a wood warehouse near Dharamshila Hospital on Sunday afternoon, prompting quick action from the fire department. Around 13-14 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Further details are awaited in the case.

Blaze at Swaroop Nagar Factory Causes Panic

Earlier today, a major fire erupted at a manufacturing unit in North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, triggering widespread panic that led to injuries among several nearby residents. While the blaze itself resulted in no direct casualties, the ensuing chaos caused six individuals to leap from an adjacent building.

According to local police, the incident was logged at the Swaroop Nagar police station following a distress call. Police said, “A fire broke out at a factory in Gali No. 2, Swaroop Nagar. The incident was reported at Swaroop Nagar police station. The fire started in the ground and first floors of the building at Khasra No. 357/58.”

The affected facility specialised in producing sporting gear, specifically judo uniforms and boxing gloves. “The factory manufactures judo dresses and boxing gloves. No one was hurt by the fire itself. However, panic caused some residents in the opposite building to jump from their houses. Six people were injured. All the injured were taken to the hospital and are out of danger. Fire tenders are at the scene, and the fire is under control,” Delhi Police said. (ANI)