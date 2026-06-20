Operation Sheruwali continues for the 29th day in Rajouri's dense forests, with security forces on high alert. Separately, a JCO and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast during a patrol in the Nowshera sector.

Operation Sheruwali Enters 29th Day

Operation Sheruwali entered its 29th consecutive day on Saturday in the dense forests of the Gambir Mughlan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Security forces have intensified cordon and search operations across the challenging terrain, which is characterised by steep slopes and dense vegetation. Despite the difficult conditions, troops remain on high alert, employing surveillance and area domination tactics to monitor and track suspected movements. The prolonged operation underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to ensure peace and stability in the border district.

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Operation Sheruwali is a large-scale multi-agency counter-terrorism mission launched in late May to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators believed to be hiding in the rugged mountainous terrain of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector.

JCO, 3 Soldiers Injured in Mine Blast

Earlier, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast during a patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector on June 16, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowshera Police Station, the incident took place at around 11 am when troops of 4 Kumaon were conducting a routine patrol in the forward LoC area. During the operation, an accidental mine blast occurred, injuring one JCO and three soldiers.

The injured personnel were immediately evacuated from the site and provided initial medical assistance before being shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment.

Officials said the Kalal sector is a sensitive stretch along the LoC where troops regularly conduct patrols to maintain operational vigilance and prevent infiltration attempts. The condition of the injured personnel is being closely monitored, while authorities continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the blast. (ANI)