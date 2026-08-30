ABVP's presidential candidate for PUCSC polls, Ankit Bidhan, has refuted allegations by AAP's student wing, ASAP, as 'baseless and politically motivated'. He accused them of diverting election discourse with a misinformation campaign.

ABVP's presidential candidate for the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) elections, Ankit Bidhan, refuted the allegations against him, stating that the Aam Aadmi Party was attempting to mislead students and divert the election discourse through a campaign based on misinformation. Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), the student wing of AAP, had alleged irregularities in the nomination of Ankita Bhidhan. Reacting strongly to the allegations, Ankit Bidhan termed the allegations "completely baseless, absurd and politically motivated", stating that the entire exercise is nothing more than a desperate attempt to create confusion among the student community when the opposition has failed to present any credible agenda before the students.

According to a press note from Punjab ABVP, Ankit Bidhan categorically stated that all his academic and other relevant documents are duly verified, genuine and available before the competent authorities of Panjab University. He questioned the timing and credibility of ASAP's allegations, stating that if the organisation genuinely had any objection regarding his eligibility or documentation, it had every opportunity to raise the matter during the prescribed objection period. He said, "When the documents were submitted, when the nomination was filed and when the prescribed period for objections was open, where were ASAP and AAP? If they genuinely had such a serious objection, why did they not raise it then? Why has this issue suddenly surfaced only when the elections are at the doorstep and defeat is becoming evident?"

'Lack of Student-Centric Agenda'

Ankit Bidhan further stated that the entire episode exposes the lack of a genuine student-centric agenda within ASAP. According to him, instead of speaking about the issues confronting students and presenting their own record of work, the organisation is attempting to manufacture controversies and divert attention from the real issues before the university community, according to the press release. He alleged that AAP and ASAP have attempted to use every possible avenue to influence the election, including political influence, administrative pressure and money power, but have failed to win the confidence of the students.

He said, "I do not need to be intimidated by political theatrics. My documents are genuine, duly verified and available before the competent university authorities. If anyone has any genuine doubt, let them place the facts before the competent authority. Making allegations through press conferences and attempting to mislead students is not politics -- it is political desperation."

Bidhan Questions AAP on University Issues

He further questioned ASAP's silence on the larger issues concerning Panjab University and asked why the organisation was not holding the Punjab government accountable for failing to provide the university with the financial support and resources it requires. "If ASAP genuinely claims to represent students, why is it not talking about the issues that actually affect them?" Ankit asked. He questioned AAP on cleanliness and sanitation, basic amenities, hostel facilities, student welfare, digitalisation of university administration, fees, campus security and adequate financial support for Panjab University.

Ankit Bidhan said, "Instead of using lies and misinformation as a shortcut to win an election, ASAP should come before the students and give an account of its work and its government's policies. Why is Panjab University not receiving the funds it needs? What has the AAP Government done for the students of this university? These are the questions students deserve answers to. This controversy is merely an attempt to run away from those questions."

According to the ABVP, Ankit Bidhan reiterated that the university's electoral process must be respected and that any question regarding the eligibility or documentation of any candidate should be examined by the competent university authorities through the prescribed procedure, rather than being turned into a political spectacle through press conferences and misleading campaigns. He said, "ASAP can spread as much misinformation as it wants, but the students of Panjab University are watching everything. These last-minute allegations do not demonstrate the strength of ASAP; they demonstrate its panic. The students will decide whether they want politics of work and solutions or politics of lies, confusion and theatrics."

ABVP Punjab State Minister Jaskaran Singh Bhullar said that the student organisation would not waste its time on petty personal allegations and political mudslinging but would continue to fight the PUCSC elections on the basis of students' real issues, their rights and the larger interests of Panjab University. Bhullar appealed to the entire student community to collectively reject such petty and diversionary politics and urged students to turn out in large numbers on August 31 and exercise their democratic right to vote in the PUCSC polls.

AAP's Allegations Against Bidhan

Earlier today, AAP MLA and Punjab University (PU) elections in-charge Amritpal Sukhanand alleged that the ABVP candidate was earlier caught in a "cheating case" and was "banned by the university for two years". He also claimed that a case was registered against him at Sector 11 police station in connection with an assault incident. The AAP MLA further raised questions over the degree obtained by the candidate from Sabarmati University and demanded that the credentials be verified.

Ankit Bidhan is up against ASAP candidate Adil Brar in PUCSC polls to be held on August 31. (ANI)