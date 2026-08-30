Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visited Tumakuru for a memorial event for C Veeranna, where he received a grand welcome. He also marked the anniversary of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, praising its impact on empowering women in the state.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday attended a memorial programme organised in memory of former minister C Veeranna, where he paid floral tributes to the departed leader.

Siddaramaiah, who arrived in Tumakuru for the first time after becoming the former Chief Minister, received a grand welcome from supporters. People greeted him with cheers as he stepped out of his car.

Siddaramaiah Attends Memorial in Tumakuru

The memorial programme was organised at the library hall in Tumakuru city by the C Veeranna Fan Club-Karnataka and the Karnataka State Valmiki Samana Manaskara Vedike. Siddaramaiah inaugurated the programme by watering a tree and later paid floral tributes to the portrait of C Veeranna.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar, former minister PGR Scindia, MLA TB Jayachandra and KN Rajanna, former MP GS Basavaraju, writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa and former MP VS Ugrappa were among those present.

Reflects on Gruha Lakshmi Scheme's Anniversary

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Siddaramaiah recalled the launch of the Congress government's Gruha Lakshmi scheme three years ago and said it was aimed at fulfilling the party's electoral promise to women in Karnataka.

"Three years ago, on this very day, we launched our government's ambitious Gruha Lakshmi scheme," Siddaramaiah said.

He said that after taking oath as Chief Minister, he was determined to implement the promise made to women during the elections and provide ₹2,000 every month to every eligible woman of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah said the scheme had become a source of support for millions of women, helping them meet household expenses, support their children's education, take care of healthcare needs and manage everyday necessities.

He said the financial assistance had given women greater confidence and greater freedom to make decisions for their families.

'A Symbol of Empowerment'

"The smile on a mother's face, the financial independence in a woman's hands, and the confidence a family feels about its children's future, these are the true measures of Gruha Lakshmi's success," the former Chief Minister said.

He described Gruha Lakshmi as more than a welfare scheme and said it symbolised the government's faith in women, respect for their contribution and commitment to their empowerment.

"Making promises is easy in politics. The true test of public service is keeping the word we give to the people," Siddaramaiah said.

He extended his wishes to every beneficiary of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka. (ANI)