Following catastrophic floods in Nepal, 13 people from Andhra Pradesh are being verified as missing. AP Bhavan is coordinating with authorities to assist a group of 145 stranded Telugu pilgrims and to identify any deceased from the state.

AP Pilgrims Missing in Nepal Floods

In the wake of catastrophic flash floods in Nepal, the names of 13 individuals from Andhra Pradesh are being verified against official missing-person records compiled by the Nepal Police and the Indian Embassy, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan said on Sunday. AP Bhavan in Delhi is coordinating with the concerned authorities for verification, identification and tracking of the missing persons.

Meanwhile, a group of approximately 145 Telugu pilgrims has reached the Kodari border area and is completing immigration formalities for entry into Nepal. Four Telugu pilgrims from the group are in continuous contact with the AP Bhavan Emergency Control Room, which is extending necessary assistance and coordination for their safe onwards journey.

Identification and Verification Process

AP Bhavan has also received the first list of deceased persons from the Nepal Police, including cases involving mutilated or unidentified bodies. The list, which is extensive and in the Nepali language, is being examined by the AP Bhavan team to determine whether any Telugu or Andhra Pradesh pilgrims are among those listed. Verified details are expected to be communicated by Sunday evening.

The first missing-person list has also been received and is being scrutinised against Andhra Pradesh and Telugu pilgrim records to identify any additional persons from the state.

Coordinated Relief Efforts

The immediate focus remains on tracing missing Andhra Pradesh and Telugu pilgrims, identifying deceased persons, assisting stranded pilgrims at Kodari, facilitating safe evacuation, providing medical support and maintaining continuous coordination with the Nepal Police, Indian Embassy/Ministry of External Affairs and local authorities. The AP Bhavan Emergency Control Room remains actively engaged in round-the-clock coordination.

Ongoing Humanitarian Emergency

The catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by the glacial collapse on August 26 continue to constitute a major humanitarian emergency across Nepal and adjoining Tibet, particularly along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. The situation remains fluid, with rescue, recovery and identification operations continuing under extremely difficult terrain and weather conditions. (ANI)