Former DRDO Chairman Satheesh Reddy stated his 31-member team safely completed the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, having passed through Nepal's flood-affected area before the disaster. He praised the Central government's significant efforts to aid pilgrims.

Former DRDO Chairman Satheesh Reddy on Sunday said that the Central government made significant efforts to assist pilgrims after a flood situation emerged in Nepal during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, adding that his 31-member team did not face any difficulties as it had crossed the affected area before the incident.

A 31-member team, including Satheesh Reddy, arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after successfully completing the Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "We are a batch of over 31 people through an organisation called M.S. Rama Rao Trust from Hyderabad and 31 people from all over the world, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Australia, UK and us. All these people were part of our team."

"Truly speaking, we didn't face any problem because we had crossed the Kerung area a couple of days before the incident happened. We were there doing the Pradakshina around Kailash mountain, and we were exactly at the place near Gaurikund when this happened, and the news broke out," he said.

Recalling the situation after the flood incident in Nepal, the former DRDO chief said the team coordinated with officials and the Indian Embassy for updates. "We interacted with the officials; we interacted with the Embassy. A lot of efforts have been put in by the government..." Reddy added.

Search for missing Andhra Pradesh pilgrims

In the wake of catastrophic flash floods in Nepal, the names of 13 individuals from Andhra Pradesh are being verified against official missing-person records compiled by the Nepal Police and the Indian Embassy, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan said on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi is coordinating with the concerned authorities for verification, identification and tracking of the missing persons.

Meanwhile, a group of approximately 145 Telugu pilgrims has reached the Kodari border area and is completing immigration formalities for entry into Nepal.

Nepal Floods a 'Major Humanitarian Emergency'

The catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by the glacial collapse on August 26 continue to constitute a major humanitarian emergency across Nepal and adjoining Tibet, particularly along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

The situation remains fluid, with rescue, recovery and identification operations continuing under extremely difficult terrain and weather conditions.

The total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788 as of 3 pm on Sunday, Nepal Police announced.