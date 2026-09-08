A football match in the breathtaking mountains of Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley received an adorable surprise when a golden retriever decided to join a group of young monks for an impromptu game.

A football match in the breathtaking mountains of Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley received an adorable surprise when a golden retriever decided to join a group of young monks for an impromptu game. The heartwarming moment was captured in a viral Instagram video shared by @thepawsomelifeofmurphy. The furry footballer, named Maffu, was seen enthusiastically racing around a monastery grounds in Spiti, chasing the ball and happily playing alongside the young monks.

The caption accompanying the video reads, “Maffu just joined a monastery football match in Spiti. Playing football with the young monks was definitely on his bucket list, I guess.”

A mountain-side football game soon transformed into a delightful spectacle, with Maffu energetically playing along. Clearly unfazed by the unusual setting or his human teammates, the golden retriever appeared every bit as excited as the young monks to get his paws on the ball.

The adorable clip has gone viral, triggering a flood of affectionate reactions from viewers captivated by Maffu’s spontaneous sporting adventure.