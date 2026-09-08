A group of young brahmacharis from a local gurukul brought a traditional presence to a modern multiplex when they arrived to watch Hanuman Ansh, drawing curious glances from fellow moviegoers.

A group of young brahmacharis from a local gurukul brought a traditional presence to a modern multiplex when they arrived to watch Hanuman Ansh, drawing curious glances from fellow moviegoers. A video capturing the moment shows the young students walking into the theatre dressed in traditional robes before quietly taking their seats for the screening. Their distinctive appearance immediately caught attention, creating a unique blend of ancient Indian tradition and contemporary cinema.

The students had gathered to watch the film based on the life and spiritual teachings of revered spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba.

Scroll to load tweet…

Hanuman Ansh

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and led by Shobhinaww Satyaa, Hanuman Ansh hit theatres on August 7. The film explores Neem Karoli Baba’s life and teachings, with Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel also featuring in the cast.

The film has also earned a major boost in Uttarakhand after being granted a tax exemption. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday that Hanuman Ansh would be made tax-free in the state.

Now in its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh continues to hold its ground at the box office and has crossed the impressive Rs 100 crore mark.