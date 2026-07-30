Three NSUI activists climbed a water tank in Jaipur, demanding the restoration of student union elections suspended since 2022. They also protested an alleged lathi-charge on demonstrators in Delhi, vowing to continue their agitation.

Protest Atop Water Tank

Three NSUI activists climbed a water tank in the Gandhi Nagar Railway Station area of Jaipur here on Thursday, demanding the restoration of student union elections and protesting against the alleged lathi-charge during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The protesters, Vijay Pal Kudi, Viona Jat and Koshin Khan, raised slogans against the government while standing atop the water tank, calling for the immediate conduct of student union elections in Rajasthan and action over the alleged police action against protesters.

After receiving information about the incident, police and administrative officials reached the spot and started efforts to convince the activists to come down safely. A heavy police presence was deployed in the area, and security arrangements were strengthened. The incident attracted a large number of people near the site for some time. Officials continued talks with the protesters in an attempt to resolve the matter peacefully.

NSUI Demands Restoration of Elections

NSUI leaders said the protest would continue until their demands are addressed. NSUI Rajasthan unit president Manish Meghwal said student union elections have remained suspended in the state since 2022.

"Student union elections have been stalled in Rajasthan since 2022, and this state government has become completely deaf and blind. The voice of students is being continuously suppressed, and a baton charge was unleashed on our comrades who were peacefully demonstrating at Jantar Mantar in Delhi", NSUI Jaipur unit President Manish Meghwal said.

"To wake this government up and force it to accept our legitimate demands, students are now being forced to take such extreme steps. Until the government makes a positive decision to restore student union elections, our agitation and protest will not stop", he said.

The NSUI has been demanding the revival of student union elections and has been protesting against the alleged use of force during the Jantar Mantar demonstration. (ANI)