The BJP has won 63 wards and the Congress 44 as results for 120 of 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation polls were declared. Amid ongoing counting, Congress has alleged discrepancies in results and met the Jaipur District Collector.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far won 63 wards, while the Indian National Congress secured victory in 44 wards as results for 120 wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation were declared on Monday under the Urban Local Body General Elections-2026.

According to the Jaipur District Administration, counting of votes for all 150 wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation is underway. As per the available results declared so far, other parties and candidates have won 13 wards. The final results for the remaining wards are awaited as the counting process continues.

Congress Alleges Discrepancies

Amid the counting, Congress leaders met the Jaipur District Collector over alleged discrepancies in the election results. Rajasthan Congress Legislative Party Chief Whip Rafeek Khan said the party had raised concerns over information being circulated on social media and demanded verification wherever discrepancies were found.

“In the election of those councillors, wrong things are being shown on social media, and the truth is that we are winning. So we have met the Collector regarding those things and have said that wherever there will be counting, their certificates will be given to them and if there is any difference in it... check it again and tell us,” Khan said. “We will not tolerate any scam, and we will fight for our rights,” he added.

BJP Thanks Voters

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra thanked voters across the state for their mandate and credited the BJP government with its development and governance initiatives. “Heartfelt thanks to crores of voters of the state who, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, for the 31 months of the state government, for the development of the state, for the solution of problems, for burning issues, be it the problem of water, electricity, law and order and whether it is the matter of the future of lakhs of youth...” Kharra said. (ANI)