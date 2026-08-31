The Delhi govt is probing Beacon Public School for allegedly operating without recognition and could shut it down. Separately, an impartial inquiry is underway into a student's death in East Vinod Nagar, with a teacher transferred to ensure a fair probe.

Delhi Govt Probes Unrecognised School

The Delhi government has started an inquiry into Beacon Public School after the Education Department received information that the school is allegedly operating without recognition. A team from the department has already visited the premises and is examining the matter.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said officials are looking into the school's documents and its functioning to check whether it is meeting the required norms. He said the government will take action if any violation or irregularity is found during the inquiry.

According to Sood, the school could also be asked to shut down if the investigation establishes that it is operating in violation of the rules. Any action, he said, will be taken on the basis of the findings and under the provisions of the RTE Act and other applicable laws. The minister said the government would not compromise on the safety and well-being of students. He added that schools found ignoring or violating mandatory rules will face strict action.

Inquiry Into Student's Death

Meanwhile, in another incident, Sood said an impartial inquiry is underway into the death of a student at a school in East Vinod Nagar, adding that the concerned teacher has been transferred with immediate effect to ensure a fair and transparent investigation. He said strict action will be taken against those found responsible if the inquiry establishes any negligence, dereliction of duty, lapse or irregularity in the matter.

In a post on X, Sood wrote, "The tragic death of the student at the school in East Vinod Nagar is a deeply distressing and serious matter. An impartial inquiry is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, and pending its completion, the concerned teacher has been transferred with immediate effect to ensure a fair, transparent and uninfluenced investigation."

The tragic death of the student at the school in East Vinod Nagar is a deeply distressing and serious matter. An impartial inquiry is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, and pending its completion, the concerned teacher has been transferred with… — Ashish Sood (@ashishsood_bjp) August 31, 2026

"The Government is treating this matter with the highest degree of seriousness and sensitivity. If the inquiry establishes any negligence, dereliction of duty, lapse or irregularity at any level, strict and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law. The safety and well-being of every child remains the Government's foremost priority," the post read. (ANI)