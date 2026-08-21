The Supreme Court refused to interfere with a criminal defamation case against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The case was filed by an Akhand Kirtani Jatha member over Badal's alleged remarks linking the religious body to a banned terror outfit.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with criminal defamation proceedings against former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over alleged remarks linking the Akhand Kirtani Jatha (AKJ) with the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu dismissed Badal's challenge to the proceedings initiated by Rajinder Pal Singh, an AKJ member who claimed that the former minister's statements had tarnished his reputation by associating him with a banned outfit.

Finding no ground to interfere with the pending proceedings, the bench dismissed Badal's plea.

Background of the Defamation Complaint

The controversy dates back to the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, when then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Singh's residence. Badal had subsequently accused Kejriwal of reaching out to "radicals" in Punjab, according to the allegations forming part of the complaint.

Singh alleged that Badal had described the AKJ as the "political front" of BKI and identified him as the organisation's spokesperson.

Contending that the remarks were defamatory, Singh instituted criminal proceedings against Badal. A Chandigarh magistrate took cognisance of the complaint and summoned Badal. His subsequent challenge before the Punjab and Haryana High Court was rejected in October 2025, following which he approached the Supreme Court.