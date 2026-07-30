Hyundai: Affordable Electric-Hybrid Cars May Soon Change the Way India Drives!
Hyundai is all set to shake up the Indian car market. The company is preparing to launch hybrid and electric cars at prices that the common person can afford.
Hyundai Hybrid Cars
Hyundai is now set to enter the hybrid car market. With this move, the company is getting ready to give tough competition to brands like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. Since electric and hybrid cars are the future, Hyundai plans to introduce new models that are affordable for the average person. Tata Motors and Mahindra are also planning to launch hybrid cars, but Hyundai is looking to get ahead of the curve. Currently, Maruti is the leader in hybrid car sales.
Low-cost electric car
Among Hyundai's electric cars, the HE1i EV will be the most affordable and low-cost option. Hyundai plans to launch this car in India by the end of December 2026. It will compete with cars like the Tata Nexon EV, Kia Cyros EV, and Tata Punch EV. The car will hit the market with a boxy design. It will offer a range of up to 400 kilometres on a single charge, with two battery pack options (42 kWh and 49 kWh). Packed with new technology, this car will be introduced at a budget price under the central government's EV scheme.
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Hyundai Bayon Crossover Hybrid
Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Hybrid
The Hyundai Creta is already available in petrol and electric versions. Now, its hybrid model is being developed on the new K3 platform. This car will come with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine and will be launched in early 2027. Its price is estimated to be between ₹11 lakh and ₹20 lakh. The Hyundai Alcazar, a premium and large car from Hyundai, has already been well-received in India. Now, it is also set to come in a hybrid variant. This car, with a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain, will hit Indian roads by late 2027 or early 2028.
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