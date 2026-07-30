The Hyundai Creta is already available in petrol and electric versions. Now, its hybrid model is being developed on the new K3 platform. This car will come with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine and will be launched in early 2027. Its price is estimated to be between ₹11 lakh and ₹20 lakh. The Hyundai Alcazar, a premium and large car from Hyundai, has already been well-received in India. Now, it is also set to come in a hybrid variant. This car, with a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain, will hit Indian roads by late 2027 or early 2028.

Renault Kwid: New Facelift Set to Challenge Alto K10, Big Buzz Ahead!