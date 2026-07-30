An Air India passenger from Vancouver to Delhi described his 20-hour journey as a "chaotic nightmare" due to fellow passengers treating the aisle like a living room.

An Air India passenger has described his nearly 20-hour flight from Vancouver to Delhi as a "chaotic nightmare" after fellow passengers disregarded basic travel etiquette, turning what should have been a comfortable journey into a frustrating experience.

The passenger, who shared his experience on Reddit, said the flight's schedule was extended from 16 to 20 hours due to a medical emergency, including a 3.5-hour tarmac hold in Kolkata. He had paid extra for a bulkhead seat with additional legroom, hoping to get some sleep during the long journey.

Bulkhead Area Turned Into 'Living Room'

However, the upgrade had the opposite effect. "Because of the open space in front of my seat near the lavatories, a group of passengers treated it like a living room. They gathered right in front of me, chatting and laughing loudly for hours with zero spatial awareness," he said.

The passenger alleged that a child seated behind him repeatedly kicked his seat and drummed on the tray table for hours. He said he first requested the child to stop in Hindi but was told she only understood English. Although the behaviour stopped after he requested in English, it resumed within 10 minutes.

Parent Ignored Situation

"To make it worse, the kid's mother (who was holding another infant) completely ignored the situation even after I brought it to her attention twice, while constantly getting up every 5 minutes to walk around and go to the lavatories," he added.

The passenger argued that people cannot be expected to wear noise-cancelling headphones for an entire 20-hour journey to block out loud conversations.