Vinay Maheshwari from Indore was living the American dream on an H-1B visa. But a 15-minute phone call changed everything. After getting fired, he had just 60 days to find a new job. When his savings ran out, he ended up cleaning hostels to survive. This tough experience led him to write a book, 'Re-routed', and eventually return to India.

For Vinay Maheshwari, a single 15-minute phone call was all it took to turn his American life upside down. Originally from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Vinay had spent years building his life in the US, first as a student and then as a corporate employee. But while working in Philadelphia on an H-1B visa, his manager called and told him he was being laid off. Just like that, years of his hard work came to a sudden halt.

The 60-Day Countdown Begins!

According to H-1B visa rules, anyone who loses their job has only 60 days to find a new one or leave the country. For Vinay, these two months were the most stressful and uncertain days of his life.

A flood of applications: He sent out hundreds of job applications to various companies.

Disappointing silence: Recruiters would seem interested at first, but the moment the topic of work authorization came up, they would go completely silent.

A stressful situation: He felt like he was living with a ticking time bomb next to him every single day.

His request to the company for more time was of no use. Instead of feeling angry, Vinay just felt a deep sense of emptiness.

Savings Gone, a New Path for Survival!

To stay in the US legally for a bit longer, he applied for a B1/B2 visitor visa. But as the days passed without a job, his savings started running out fast. With no other option to stay in the US, he decided to take up a 'work exchange' offer at a hostel in Asheville, North Carolina. In return for free stay and food, he had to work there.

The irony of the situation: Just two months earlier, Vinay was staying in luxury hotels like the Marriott for company work. Now, he found himself cleaning hostel rooms and holding a mop.

Finding mental peace: But these days at the hostel brought him a new kind of peace. The people there knew nothing about H-1B visas or the pressure of job deadlines. He could finally talk to travellers freely, without the stress of his visa status hanging over him.

The Book 'Re-routed' and a Return to India!

His experience of being laid off and the challenges that followed inspired him to write a book called 'Re-routed'. He returned to India late last year. He noticed that while social media sites like Reddit were full of stories from Indians who lost their H-1B jobs, these issues were rarely discussed in mainstream conversations about immigration.

A New Chapter for Vinay!

Vinay hopes his book will fill a gap. As he puts it, "Everyone talks about going to America, but no one talks about the situation of returning." Today, Vinay Maheshwari is back in India, bravely starting a new chapter in his life.