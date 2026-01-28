Texas Governor has ordered a freeze on all new H-1B visa petitions by state agencies and public universities, effective until May 2027. The directive aims to prioritize American workers for taxpayer-funded jobs, citing concerns of program abuse.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a directive to immediately freeze all new H-1B visa petition filings by state agencies and public universities, a move that underscores growing state-level intervention in immigration and employment policy. The freeze, announced on January 27, 2026, will remain in effect through May 31, 2027, unless exceptions are granted in writing by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Abbott, a Republican, framed the action as a response to “recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program” and as a measure to ensure that "American jobs are going to American workers." In a letter to agency and university leaders, he wrote that state government must set an example by giving Texans first priority for taxpayer-funded jobs rather than recruiting foreign workers through the H-1B system.

The directive applies specifically to Texas state agencies and public institutions of higher education, meaning these entities cannot sponsor new H-1B visa holders without special approval. Part of the order requires these organizations to compile comprehensive reports by March 27, 2026, detailing their H-1B visa usage in 2025.

Reports must include the number of new and renewal petitions filed, how many visa holders are currently sponsored, their job categories, countries of origin, visa expiration dates and documentation showing efforts to recruit qualified Texans first.

The Texas pause on new H-1B petitions comes amid a broader national debate about the role and impact of the H-1B visa program — which allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring at least a bachelor’s degree or higher — particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. Critics of the H-1B program argue that employers sometimes use foreign labor to undercut American wages or displace local workers. Supporters, especially in academia and technology sectors, counter that H-1B visas help attract top global talent that fuels innovation, research and economic growth.

Public universities and academic medical centers in Texas — including systems like Texas A&M, the University of Texas and UT Southwestern Medical Center — have historically relied on H-1B visas to hire faculty, doctors and specialized researchers. Advocates warn that restrictions on new petitions could hinder the ability of these institutions to compete nationally and internationally for highly skilled professionals.

Abbott’s directive mirrors similar proposals in other conservative states and comes as the federal H-1B landscape shifts under broader policy changes, including increased scrutiny by the Trump administration and higher fee requirements for new applicants. The action highlights rising political pressure around immigration policy and employment protections for domestic workers while setting the stage for ongoing legal, economic and educational debates at both state and federal levels.