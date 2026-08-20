Kozhikode Cyber Police have arrested makeup artist Janmani Das. The arrest follows a complaint from Mahila Morcha, who accused her of insulting the Prime Minister.

Makeup artist Janmani Das has been arrested in a case related to allegedly insulting the Prime Minister. The Kozhikode City Cyber Police made the arrest based on a complaint filed by the Mahila Morcha. Officials have said she will be released on station bail as the charges against her are bailable.

Janmani Das had earlier posted an apology video on Instagram for her statement. In the video, she said, "I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I want to publicly apologise." She clarified, "I was not talking about the Prime Minister's mother. I was only asking a question related to some content, not about Modiji."

"Maybe the problem is that my Malayalam isn't perfect. I never thought of hurting anyone. If I have made a mistake, I am extremely sorry. I want to apologise publicly. Please forgive me as you would a small child. I have nothing more to say," Janmani explained. She added, “When I searched on Google, I realised what I said was wrong. I should have checked before making a statement. I decided to post this video, even though it's late, because I am very upset.”