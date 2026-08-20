The National Green Tribunal has given the Delhi Jal Board four weeks to respond to allegations of non-compliance with its directions on rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge systems, with the matter listed for hearing on October 27, 2026.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) four weeks to respond to allegations of non-compliance with its directions relating to rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge systems in the national capital.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with expert member Afroz Ahmad, passed the order on August 19 while hearing an execution application filed by Mahesh Chandra Saxena. The Tribunal granted time to the DJB to obtain instructions on the allegations and file a further compliance report. The matter has been listed for October 27, 2026.

Details of the Allegations

The proceedings relate to the Tribunal's earlier directions concerning rainwater harvesting systems (RWHS) and measures to prevent contamination of groundwater during recharge. According to the tabular note placed before the Tribunal by the applicant, several directions allegedly remain unimplemented. The allegations relate to DJB as well as other agencies including DDA, NDMC, MCD, NHAI and others.

One of the key directions requires rainwater harvesting systems not to be installed close to storm-water drains, so as to prevent contamination of groundwater during the recharge process. The applicant has alleged that rainwater harvesting systems have continued to be installed in violation of the Tribunal's earlier directions.

The applicant has also alleged that piezometers, which are used to monitor groundwater levels and the quality of recharged water, have not been installed as required. The application states that even after several years, not a single piezometer had been installed by the DJB.

The earlier directions also require separators to be installed to remove pollutants before water is recharged into the ground. Another issue raised before the Tribunal concerns the depth of recharge borewells. The directions require the borewells to be at least five metres above the static water table. The applicant has alleged that several recharge borewells are much deeper than this requirement.

The applicant further alleged that deficient rainwater harvesting systems have not been closed and that such systems continue to operate, including near storm-water drains.

Previous Actions by DPCC

The record also refers to action taken by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). According to the material placed before the Tribunal, the DPCC had issued show-cause notices to DDA and MCD concerning alleged deficiencies in rainwater harvesting systems and proposed interim environmental compensation of Rs 5 lakh. Show-cause notices were also issued to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), seeking policy guidelines concerning environmental compensation for entities installing defective rainwater harvesting systems.

Tribunal's Interim Order

The applicant told the Tribunal that despite these steps, no effective action had been taken on the ground and alleged that the situation had worsened over time.

The NGT, however, has not recorded a final finding on these allegations in the August 19 order. It has allowed the DJB four weeks to respond to them and submit its compliance report. The case will now be taken up on October 27. (ANI)