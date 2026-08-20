Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, seeking his guidance on the state's flood recovery efforts. He briefed the PM on the rebuilding roadmap and the key initiatives undertaken by his government in its first 100 days.

Assam CM Briefs PM on Flood Recovery Efforts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and sought his blessings and guidance on the state's ongoing flood recovery efforts and development agenda.

During the meeting at Sewa Teerth in South Block, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of Assam's roadmap for the next phase of the #AssamFloodResponse, focusing on rebuilding affected areas, restoring livelihoods and ensuring comprehensive recovery.

"Throughout the #AssamFloodResponse, Adarniya Modi Ji remained in constant touch, closely reviewing the situation and extending every possible assistance," the Chief Minister said in a post on X following the meeting.

Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege of calling upon Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to seek his blessings and guidance. Throughout the #AssamFloodResponse, Adarniya Modi Ji remained in constant touch, closely reviewing the situation and extending every possible… pic.twitter.com/oLJbHuVQ2i — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 20, 2026

He said the discussions focused on taking forward the recovery efforts after the devastating floods, with particular emphasis on rebuilding affected areas and restoring the livelihoods of people impacted by the disaster.

The Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said, 'reaffirmed the Government of India's unwavering support in taking this mission to its logical conclusion.'

100-Day Progress and Development Agenda

The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on the key initiatives undertaken by the Assam government during its first 100 days in office to fulfil the mandate entrusted to it by the people of the State.

"I also apprised Prime Minister of the key initiatives undertaken by our Government in its first 100 days to fulfil the mandate entrusted to us by the people of Assam," Sarma said.

The meeting also covered the state government's broader development priorities and its efforts to accelerate growth, strengthen infrastructure, improve public service delivery and create greater opportunities for the people of Assam.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Sarma said, "My deepest gratitude to Adarniya Modi Ji for his continued margdarshan and steadfast commitment to realising our shared vision of a Viksit Assam."

The meeting reaffirmed the close coordination between the Centre and the Assam government in dealing with the flood situation and advancing the state's development agenda.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to working closely with the Government of India to ensure effective rehabilitation and reconstruction in flood-affected areas while advancing the vision of a Viksit Assam.

(ANI)